Global Gift Card Market 2024-2028 - Gift Card Market to Surge by USD 1.1 Billion, Driven by E-commerce and Gifting Culture - New Report Reveals Key Trends

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gift Card Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.1 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.46% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growth of the e-commerce sector, an increase in gifting culture, and gift cards as a strategy for brand building.

This study identifies the rise of open-loop gift cards as another prime reasons driving the gift card market growth during the next few years. Also, new gift card product launches by market vendors and an increase in demand for recyclable bio-based plastic gift cards will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the gift card market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The gift card market is segmented as below:

By Type

E-gifts cards

Physical gift cards

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

and South America

The report on the gift card market covers the following areas:

Gift card market sizing

Gift card market forecast

Gift card market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gift card market vendors that include Alighieri, Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Card USA Inc, Duracard Plastic Cards, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., FleetCor Technologies Inc., Givex Corp., Hennes and Mauritz AB, InComm Payments, JIFITI PRODUCTS, Kindcard Inc., PineLabs Pvt. Ltd., Plastek Card Solutions Inc., Runa Network Ltd., Square Inc., Tele Pak Inc., TransGate Solutions, Village Roadshow Ltd., and Yiftee Inc..

Also, the gift card market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gift card market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 E-gifts cards - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Alighieri

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.

Card USA Inc

Inc Duracard Plastic Cards

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Givex Corp.

Hennes and Mauritz AB

InComm Payments

JIFITI PRODUCTS

Kindcard Inc.

PineLabs Pvt. Ltd.

Plastek Card Solutions Inc.

Runa Network Ltd.

Square Inc.

Tele Pak Inc.

TransGate Solutions

Village Roadshow Ltd.

Yiftee Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8oyy1f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets