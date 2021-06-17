Global Gifts Retailing Market to reach USD 6.45 billion|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 17, 2021, 11:11 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gifts retailing market is poised to reach USD 6.45 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the gifts retailing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of private-label brands.
The gifts retailing market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the expansion in distribution channels and social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the gifts retailing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The gifts retailing market covers the following areas:
Gifts Retailing Market Sizing
Gifts Retailing Market Forecast
Gifts Retailing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon.com Inc.
- American Greetings Corp.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- Card Factory Plc
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Enesco LLC
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- Spencer Gifts LLC
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Personalized Gifts Market- The personalized gifts market is segmented by product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Personal Luxury Goods Market- The personal luxury goods market is segmented by product (accessories, apparel, hard luxury, cosmetics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Giftware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- American Greetings Corp.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- Card Factory Plc
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Enesco LLC
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- Spencer Gifts LLC
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/gifts-retailing-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article