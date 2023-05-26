Global Gig Economy Transformative Trends Report 2023: A $455.63 Billion Market by 2030 - Infleunces of Increasing Adoption of Digitalization, Changing Work Preferences, and Rising Inflation

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformative Trends Shaping the Gig Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report expects the gig economy to reach $455.63 billion by 2030, driven by factors such as increasing adoption of digitalization, changing work preferences, and rising inflation. More than half of the gig workforce will fall within the age group of 28 and 43 years, with the rate of female participation in freelance jobs increasing.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes across the global business landscape, the labor market has transformed drastically and will evolve even more, driven by technological innovation and the risk of recession. These swift changes have boosted demand for gig workers. The publisher expects the gig economy to become a workforce mainstay.

This study explores the evolution of gig work and its current and future value on a global scale. Various factors, such as uncertainty about the job market, rising inflation and cost of living, shrinking and expanding demand for delivery services, and COVID-19-induced exposure to work flexibility, have boosted demand for gig work among employees and employers.

This growth has increased demand for gig platforms and the latest technology to manage and monitor workers and their productivity.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:

What are the major factors driving gig economy transformation?

How big is the gig economy and its global reach?

What is the major gig economy by platform service types, and what is their future outlook?

What are the key technologies supporting the gig workforce and economic growth?

Which critical success factors and growth opportunities should companies consider before strategizing long-term business plans?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperative

Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega-Trend Universe - Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Our Mega-Trend Universe - Transformative Trends Shaping the Gig Economy

Key Findings

Critical Growth Opportunities

3 Strategic Context Overview and Evolution of Gig Economy

Evolution of the Term Gig

Gig Economy - Market Size and Global Influence

Companies Transitioning toward a Gig Economy

Traditional Gig Economy Transmuting to Gig 2.0

4 Gig Economy - Key Drivers

Key Factors Driving the Transformation of the Gig Economy

Driver 1 - Lucrative Market for Delivery & Mobility Services

Driver 2 - Changing Career Aspiration of Future Workforce

Driver 3 - Changing Employment Regulations and Status

Driver 4 - Volatile Demand and Uncertainty in Market

5 Gig Economy - Types of Gig-based Platform Services

On-demand Delivery and Mobility Services Market

On-demand Personal Services Market

On-demand Staffing and Administrative Services Market

6 Gig Economy - Technology Focus

Key Technologies Shaping the Gig Economy

Blockchain Technology - An Easy Solution for Gig Management and Payments

Freelance Management Software - A Requisite for Organizing a Gig Workforce

7 Trend Impact Analysis

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Personalized Branding Model

Growth Opportunity 2 - Platforms Monetizing Passion Creators

Growth Opportunity 3 - Personalized Microlearning

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Conclusion - The Way Forward

9 Next Steps

