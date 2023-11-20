Global Ginseng Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2030 - A Traditional Ingredient in Various Medicinal Preparations and Health and Wellness

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ginseng - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ginseng Market to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Ginseng estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The analysis delves into specific ginseng types such as Asian Ginseng and American Ginseng, as well as various end-uses, including supplements, personal care, and other applications. These insights aid in understanding market dynamics, growth prospects, and industry trends in the ginseng market.

Asian Ginseng, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the American Ginseng segment is estimated at 10.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $423.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Ginseng market in the U.S. is estimated at US$423.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

It provides independent assessments of annual sales figures in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with corresponding percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs). Additionally, it includes historical data, spanning the years 2014 to 2021, and presents a 16-year perspective with a breakdown of value sales percentages for select years (2014, 2023, and 2030).

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Ginseng - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products

Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in Foods and Beverages

COVID-19 Brings Forth Enormous Opportunities for Adaptogens

Potential Role of Ginseng in Influenza and COVID-19 Management

An Introduction to Ginseng

Processing and Types of Ginseng

Wild Ginseng and Cultivated Ginseng

Major Benefits of Ginseng

Functions and Use of Ginseng

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Asian Ginseng Leads the Global Market

Supplements Emerge as Major End-Use Market for Ginseng

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Market Growth

Ginseng Production Worldwide: Overview

Global Ginseng Production (in Thousand Tons) by Country

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness to Boost Popularity of Adaptogens, Favoring Demand for Ginseng

Global Adaptogens Market by Source (in %) for 2020

Trends Towards Plant-Based Products Amidst Rising Health Awareness Fuels Market Prospects

Rising Prominence of Ginseng as Functional Food Ingredient to Boost Market Growth

Rising Sales of Functional Foods and Drinks to Boost Ginseng Demand: Global Functional Foods & Beverages Sales in US$ Billion for 2020 and 2027

Rising Health Consciousness Enhances Role of Ginseng in Natural Dietary Supplements

Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost

Potential Role of Ginseng in Weight Management Products

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Potential Benefits of Ginseng in Treatment of Chronic Diseases Boosts Usage

Proven Health Benefits of Ginseng

Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle & Chronic Diseases Widens Prospects

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Ginseng: A Traditional Ingredient in Various Medicinal Preparations

Ginseng Dietary Supplement Finds Interest as Immune-Modulator Aging Human Diseases

Ginseng's Promising Role in Neurological Disorders

KIST Develops a Novel Microwave-based Method for Red Ginseng Processing, for Treatment of Lung Cancer

Rising Consumer Awareness about Benefits of Ginseng Consumption Fuels Use in Food Products

Growing Demand for Ginseng in Cosmetics and Personal Care Sectors

Increased Spending on Natural and Organic Personal Care & Cosmetic Products Propels Market Growth

Anti-Aging Benefits of Ginseng Propels Growth in the Cosmetics Industry

Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Bodes Well for Ginseng: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Preference for Natural Products Boosts Demand for American Ginseng

Different Methods to Grow American Ginseng

Growing Wild-simulated American Ginseng

American Ginseng Production Suffers Due to Overharvesting

Trade Wars and Pandemic Impacts American Ginseng Farmers

Ginseng Extract Market: Poised for High Growth

Concerns Over Side Effects Impede Wider Uptake

