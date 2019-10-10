Global Girls' Bill Of Rights Unveiled For International Day Of The Girl

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All girls have rights, but not all girls get to experience them.

More than 130 million girls are out of school worldwide. 1

One girl under the age of 15 gets married every 7 seconds. 2

Girls spend 40% more time on housework than boys do.3

Ramatoulie, a secondary school student from Starfish International in The Gambia, holds up the right deemed most important to girls in the Global Girls' Bill of Rights. (Photo by Rene Moses Ceesay) The Global Girls’ Bill of Rights is a declaration of the rights all girls are entitled to, written by girls, for girls. It was unveiled at the UN on October 10, 2019, leading into International Day of the Girl. 1,000+ girls all over the world have submitted their most important rights for the #GirlsBillofRights in advance of this year’s International Day of the Girl. (Illustrator: Louisa Cannell)

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8624951-global-girls-bill-of-rights/

These statistics are what the Global Girls' Bill of Rights – a declaration of the rights all girls are entitled to – is setting out to change. Written by girls, for girls, it is unveiled today, October 10, at the United Nations to the UN Women Executive Director. Tomorrow, October 11, International Day of the Girl, the girls will present the bill to the Deputy Secretary General, where they will ask how their voices will be incorporated into the greater UN agenda moving forward.

"For too long, the world has talked about what girls need and want, without ever asking them," says Christen Brandt, She's the First co-founder and Chief Programs Officer, and Tammy Tibbetts, She's the First co-founder and CEO. "The Global Girls' Bill of Rights not only outlines girls' priorities, it also serves as a declaration that girls demand to be part of the conversations impacting them most."

The Global Girls' Bill of Rights was organized by a consortium of girls' organizations from around the globe. The lead organizer She's the First (STF), teamed up with Akili Dada and MAIA, local organizations in Kenya and Guatemala, respectively, to mobilize girls and girl-led organizations behind the Bill.

More than 1,000 girls ages 13-22, representing nearly 40 countries and five languages, submitted the rights most important to them via GirlsBillofRights.org and grassroots organizations helped reach girls in communities without Internet access.

Get Involved with the Global Girls' Bill of Rights

Co-sign the Global Girls' Bill of Rights using the hashtag #GirlsBillofRights on social media.

As an adult, make a public pledge: "I pledge to support girls on the decisions that affect their lives. #GirlsBillofRights"

As a girl, co-sign the Bill by sharing: "Girls just want to have fundamental rights. These are mine; read them, respect them. #GirlsBillofRights"

1 World Bank , July 2018

2 UNICEF , October 2016

3 UNICEF , October 2016

