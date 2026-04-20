GLOBAL GIRLS GLOW HOSTS 2026 INSIGHTS TRIP TO PERU AND OPENS INTEREST FOR 2027 ZAMBIA PROGRAM

Registration opens June 1 for a purpose-driven journey connecting travelers with community-driven girls empowerment programs in Lusaka and Livingstone, Zambia

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Girls Glow, an organization that mentors girls around the world to become powerful advocates and confident leaders, is currently hosting its 2026 Insights Trip in Huanchaco and Trujillo, Peru. During the immersive, six-day experience, an intimate cohort of participants are engaging directly with GLOW Clubs, the organization's signature mentorship program active in more than 30 countries, and will help fund a year of mentorship for more than 100 girls.

Insights Trip attendees immerse themselves in local culture and meet inspiring girls who are leading change in their communities.

Taking place until April 25, 2026, the program offers a rare, firsthand look at GLOW Clubs in action. Participants are stepping into sessions alongside girls and mentors, observing how leadership and confidence are built over time through small-group discussions focused on self-expression, decision-making, storytelling, sexual and reproductive health, and entrepreneurship. Girls ages 8-15 are leading conversations and practicing advocacy in real time, bringing the program's impact to life.

Beyond the GLOW Club observations, the itinerary has immersed participants in northern Peru's culture and history, from Huanchaco's coastal surf town to the Huaca del Sol archaeological site, as well as local culinary experiences and guided walking tours through Trujillo's historic neighborhoods. An optional extension to Machu Picchu will follow the core program.

"At its core, GLOW Club is about unlocking confidence and power from within and creating space for girls to lead change in their own communities and beyond," says Crystal Sprague, Chief Executive Officer of Global Girls Glow. "Seeing that come to life, across cultures, languages, and experiences, is incredibly powerful, and witnessing hundreds of girls raise their voices with confidence and conviction isn't just inspiring — It's life changing."

Looking Ahead: 2027 Insights Trip to Zambia

Building on this momentum, Global Girls Glow has announced its 2027 Insights Trip to Zambia, taking place March 14 - 20, 2027. The next journey will bring a new cohort into GLOW Club communities in Lusaka and Livingstone, Zambia, where girls and mentors are advancing leadership and advocacy at the local level. As with all Insights Trips, a portion of each participant's registration supports Global Girls Glow's broader programming, with the experience offering a firsthand look at GLOW Clubs in action.

"You walk away wanting to be more involved, and you have the capability to better explain the impact in a way that I don't think you could without going on this trip," said Sharon Glover, a past Insights Trip participant who is currently attending the 2026 Insights Trip. "What you will gain from it personally is just immeasurable."

Registration opens June 1, 2026. Space is intentionally limited to preserve the intimacy and integrity of the experience. Prospective participants are encouraged to express interest at globalgirlsglow.org/insightstrips. For more information on Global Girls Glow, contact [email protected] and read the organization's most recent Annual Report.

About Global Girls Glow

Global Girls Glow mentors girls around the world to become powerful advocates and confident leaders. Since inception, our signature program, GLOW Club, has ignited the power of over 100,000 girls to do 3 transformative things: increase their confidence, strengthen their voice, and build their power. We sharpen girls' advocacy skills by supporting specialty summits, sponsoring girl-led community advocacy projects, and engaging in U.N. advocacy, reaching 2 million people annually. Our outcome evaluations demonstrate that girls experience growth in confidence and a more positive future outlook, along with measurable progress in their own lives and in their communities.

SOURCE Global Girls Glow