About GIS



A geographic information system (GIS) is a system tool that integrates software, hardware, and allied services to capture, analyse, store, manipulate, and present geographic or spatial data. A GIS is used by various end-user industries such as government, natural resources, military, utilities, and telecommunications.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global GIS Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.31% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global GIS Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of software, data, and services for different end-user industries.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global GIS Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Autodesk

• ESRI

• HEXAGON

• Maxar Technologies

• Pitney Bowes



Market driver

• Integration of BIM and GIS

Market challenge

• Communication gap between developers and end-users

Market trend

• Development of indigenous mapping systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



