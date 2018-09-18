Global Glamping Summit Speaker Agenda Revealed

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Glamping Summit educates and inspires a variety of businesses, such as such as vineyards, ski resorts, ranches, hotels, festivals, and traditional campsites/RV Parks to attract luxury travelers and expand their revenue streams via glamping - "glamorous camping."

Global Glamping Summit's California event November 27-28, 2018 at the Westin Long Beach will include two distinct agenda tracks to meet the needs of both businesses established and new to glamping:

GROWTH AND INNOVATION - learn from industry leaders how to: Hire, train and retain the very best staff

Create an enhanced vision for luxury travelers to see beyond current offerings

Stay in compliance with current glamping regulations and Water Board restrictions EXPLORATION AND CREATION - get equipped with the tools to: Be encouraged and inspired to take the final step to make the magic happen

Navigate difficult financial, permitting and permissions processes

Promote your property to attract high ROI guests

In addition to exclusive supplier offers on innovative products, Global Glamping Summit tickets include access to an impressive speaker line up of industry pioneers:

Huttopia CEO, Nash Abdrabo has a successful track record spearheading operation at high profile companies such as Starbucks, Ikea and Ritz-Carlton. He is a visionary recognized for translating business needs and opportunities into strategies and results. Huttopia builds and manages resort-campground hybrids with a French-inspired experience.

Under Canvas Co-Founder, Sarah Dusek co-founded the American Glamping Association with a goal of bringing consumer clarity to the fast-growing industry by providing an accreditation process for U.S. glamping properties.

AutoCamp Founder, Neil Dipaola is an expert in California coastal land use policy, affordable housing law, and sustainable development. He is a frequent guest lecturer for the Environmental Studies and Economics Programs at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

CalARVC Executive Director/CEO, Debbie Sipe began working for California Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds (CalARVC) in 1981 and in 2004 became Executive Director/CEO. Debbie is Treasurer of the Campground Association of Management Professionals and participates in the California Roundtable on Recreation, Parks & Tourism and CalTravel's Legislative Roundtable on Tourism.

began working for California Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds (CalARVC) in 1981 and in 2004 became Executive Director/CEO. Debbie is Treasurer of the Campground Association of Management Professionals and participates in the California Roundtable on Recreation, Parks & Tourism and CalTravel's Legislative Roundtable on Tourism. 10+ other industry expert speakers from a variety of leading glamping organizations ….

2018 Global Glamping Summit tickets are now on sale for the Long Beach, California November 27-28 event at www.GlampingSummit.com.

