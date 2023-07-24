Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market to Reach $4.25 Billion by 2027, Driven by Advancements in Bonding Technology

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Bonding Adhesives Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information needed to assess the Glass Bonding Adhesives market. The market is projected to grow from $2.91 billion in 2022 to $3.16 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.57%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $4.25 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.71%.

Major players in the Glass Bonding Adhesives market include Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Dymax Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Master Bond Inc., Permabond LLC, Sika AG, 3M, Dow Inc., Kiwo Inc., Bohle AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., ThreeBond Group, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Sabre Corporation, and Solvay.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with detailed coverage of 50+ geographies.

Understand the market's response to COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the direct and indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.

- war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market. Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer dynamics based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Glass bonding adhesives are substances designed to fuse two surfaces together, such as glass to glass or other substrates like plastics, metals, and rubbers. They are produced using various substances, including silicone, epoxy, polyurethane, and cyanoacrylate.

The main types of glass bonding adhesives include polyurethane, modified silanes adhesives, silicone adhesives, acrylate adhesives, epoxy adhesives, cyanoacrylate adhesives, polysulfides, UV or LED curing, and others. Polyurethane is a composite resinous, stringy, or elastomeric compound formed by the reaction of diisocyanates with other polyfunctional compounds such as glycols. It is used in glass bonding adhesives for its flexibility or solidity, depending on the composition. Glass bonding adhesives find applications in construction, furniture, automotive and transportation, electronics and appliances, consumer goods, medical devices, and other industries. They are used in various end-use industries, including automotive, aerospace, furniture, construction, electronics, consumer goods, and medical.

Advancements in bonding technology are key trends gaining popularity in the glass bonding adhesives market. Major companies in the market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position.

For instance, in January 2023, Germany-based company Henkel AG & Co. KGaA introduced Loctite 3296, a new adhesive for lens bonding in ADAS sensors. Loctite 3296 is a dual-cure adhesive that combines UV and thermal curing to meet various assembly requirements through their respective adhesive performance characteristics. It is ideal for assembly operations that require low post-cure temperatures and delivers a high cure depth after only a few seconds of exposure to UV light, making it advantageous for precisely assembling camera module components.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the glass bonding adhesives market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The expanding automotive industry is expected to be the key driver of the glass bonding adhesive market. Glass bonding adhesives play a crucial role in the vehicle assembly bonding process as manufacturers increasingly use sandwich panels, fiberglass composites, and sophisticated polymers in their vehicle designs to lighten them, increase their structural integrity, longevity, and thermal stability.

For instance, according to the UK's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK car production rose by 7.4% to 69,524 units in November 2022 compared to the previous year. Moreover, more than eight out of ten (81.2%) automobiles produced are exported, or 56,469 units, with shipments going to the US (26.4%), Japan (6.0%), South Korea (68.7%), and Australia (125.4%). Therefore, the expanding automotive industry is driving the growth of the glass bonding adhesive market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Characteristics



3. Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Trends And Strategies



4. Glass Bonding Adhesives Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Glass Bonding Adhesives Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Glass Bonding Adhesives Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Glass Bonding Adhesives Market



5. Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Polyurethane

Modified Silanes Adhesives

Silicone Adhesives

Acrylate Adhesives

Epoxy Adhesives

Cyanoacrylate Adhesives

Polysulfides

UV Or LED Curing

Other Types

6.2. Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Construction

Furniture

Automotive And Transportation

Electronics And Appliances

Consumer Goods

Medical Devices

Other Applications

6.3. Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market, Segmentation By End-Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Automotive

Aerospace

Furniture

Construction

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Medical

Other End-Use Industries

7. Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5eulmk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets