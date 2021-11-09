Global Glass Ceramics Markets Report 2020-2021 & 2021-2026 Featuring AGC., Corning, EuroKera, Kyocera, Nippon Electric Glass, Saint-Gobain and Schott AG

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Ceramics: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for glass ceramics is estimated to grow from $1.4 billion in 2021 to reach $1.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The North American market for glass ceramics is estimated to grow from $356.9 million in 2021 to reach $474.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market for glass ceramics is estimated to grow from $560.0 million in 2021 to reach $783.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

Global markets, glass ceramics segments and growth forecasts through 2026 are offered. Sales value estimates are based on prices in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and for types of glass ceramics. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

Glass ceramics had substantial growth in the field of electronics, optical materials, dentistry and severe thermal mechanical environments. Glass ceramics are valued for high technology and specialty applications, with numerous advantages over conventional powder processed ceramics: reproducibility of microstructure, uniformity and very low or null porosity. Generally, glass ceramic systems exist, as the ZAS system (ZnO Al2O3 nSiO2), LAS system (Li2O Al2O3 nSiO2) and the MAS system (MgO Al2O3 nSiO2).

In the field of medical and dentistry, glass ceramics are mainly used for implants in bone and in dental prostheses. As for electronics, glass ceramics have diverse use in microelectronic packing and electronic components. The superior properties of the microstructure, dimensional stability and variation of the chemical composition make it an ideal choice in electronics.

Its unique properties make for extensive applicability. The presence of stringent regulations imposed by regulatory authorities ensure reduction of harmful emissions from manufacturing units, further boosting market size during the forecast period.

The massive projected size is mainly attributed to the technological advancements in this region. China dominates the glass ceramics market due to rising power generation, semiconductor and electronics, infrastructure development and chemical processing industries in the country.

Entry of new industry participants and distribution networks strengthened by international players in the country will further support market growth over the forecast period. The advanced ceramics industry supports aerospace, automotive, communication computers, medical and military in the region.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industries around the world was severely affected by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has currently shrunken the progress of every regional economy. Various governments around the world are taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

The competitive landscape for the glass ceramics industry is moderately consolidated with a few large-scale players dominating the market. Prominent companies operating in the market are Schott AG, Corning Inc., Nippon Electric Glass, Asahi Glass Co., Ohara Inc., Zeiss, 3M, Eurokera, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kyrocera and PPG U.S., among others.

The Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the glass ceramics market, and corresponding market share analysis by application and geographic region

Assessment of key market drivers, restraints and other macroeconomic factors affecting the glass ceramics industry

Highlights of the current and future market potential and insights into government initiatives for enhanced infrastructural development, regulatory framework, and reimbursement scenario

Detailed description of the main technologies for glass ceramic preparation and their production process

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of recent industry activities and key competitive landscape

A relevant patent analysis for glass ceramics market

Company profiles of major industry players, including AGC Inc., Corning Inc., EuroKera, Kyocera Corp., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain and Schott AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Expert Comments on the Glass Ceramics Market

Chapter 3 Market Trends

Industry Landscape

Future Trends

Megatrends

Digitization

Accelerated Globalization

Growth Drivers

Rapid Urbanization

Infrastructure Development

Surging Pharmaceutical Industry

European Manufacturing

Electricals and Electronics Demand

Restraints

High Price

Customization Requirements

Regulatory Trends

Trade Statistics (Import/Export Data)

Porter's Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4 Glass Ceramics Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Glass Ceramic Preparation

Production Process

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Glass Ceramics Market Industry Value Chain

Industry Value Chain

Impact of COVID-19 on the Glass Ceramics Industry

Raw Material Analysis

Aluminosilicate

Tellurite

Chapter 6 Glass Ceramics Market Vendor Matrix

Vendors

Brand Analysis

Brands

Major Stakeholders

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Semiconductors/Electronics

Kitchenware

Optical

Medical

Aerospace and Military

Building and Construction

Automobile

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Glass Ceramics Market Insights

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Company Market Share Analysis, Glass Ceramics

Overview

Major Acquisition, Mergers and New Product Development

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

AGC Inc. ( Asahi Glass )

) Corning Inc.

Eurokera

Ivoclar Vivadent

Kyocera Corp.

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Ohara Inc.

Plan Optik Ag

Schott Ag

Specialty Glass Inc.

Vitron Spezialwerkstoffe Gmbh

Vita Zahnfabrik

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1l2hi

