Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market led by Saint-Gobain S.A., Owens Corning, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries, and AGY Holdings Corp is Expected to Reach $80.6 Billion by 2026
Sep 03, 2019, 14:30 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) composites market is accounted for $42.01 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $80.57 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.
Some of the key players in global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) composites market include Saint-Gobain S.A, Owens Corning, Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd, Johns Manville Corporation, Taishan Fiberglass, Inc, Jushi Group Co., Ltd, AGY Holdings Corp, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc, Celanese Corporation, China National Building Material Company Ltd, Binani Industries Ltd, Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd and Reliance Industries.
Rising number of wind energy capacity installations, growing demand for GFRP composites from aerospace and automotive industries and GFRP composites having immense strength, light weight are some of the factors favouring the market. However, huge manufacturing costs and recycling issues are hampering the market growth. In addition, growing demand for GFRP composite pipes from emerging economies is one of the major opportunities during the forecast period.
Glass fiber consists of lightweight and durable fiber produced from fine fibers of glass. Glass fibers show very low brittleness and the fibers of glass used for their production are more cost effective. As compared to metals, the glass fibers are hold better properties, both strength wise and weight wise. They can be smoothly formed by using different molding techniques. Glass fibers are widely used as an important raw material for producing distinct types of composite materials.
By manufacturing process, compression & injection segment commanded the largest market share as this process is widely used for the production of bumpers for vehicles in transportation and panels for electrical equipment in electrical & electronics industries. The demand for compression & injection is increasing rapidly owing to the quick cycling system, reduced labor cost and low mold-clamping pressure. On the other hand, transportation segment is leading the market due to the increased fuel efficiency.
By Geography, Asia Pacific has acquired significant growth and the growth of this region can be attributed to increasing eco friendly products, construction & infrastructure, pipes & tanks and electrical & electronics industries particularly in India and China.
Resin Types Covered:
- Polyurethane
- Polyester
- Thermoplastic
- Vinyl Ester
- Epoxy
- Other Resin Types
Materials Covered:
- Thermoplastic Resins
- Glass Fibre
- Fillers
- Thermoset Resins
- Other Materials
Manufacturing Processes Covered:
- Injection Process
- Manual Process
- Continuous Process
- Compression Process
- Pultrusion Process
- Layup Process
- Other Manufacturing Process
End Users Covered:
- Pipes & Tanks
- Aerospace & Defense
- Electrical & Electronics
- Marine
- Transportation
- Wind Energy
- Construction & Infrastructure
- Alternative Energy
- Infrastructure
- Other End-Users
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
