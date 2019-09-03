Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market led by Saint-Gobain S.A., Owens Corning, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries, and AGY Holdings Corp is Expected to Reach $80.6 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) composites market is accounted for $42.01 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $80.57 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Some of the key players in global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) composites market include Saint-Gobain S.A, Owens Corning, Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd, Johns Manville Corporation, Taishan Fiberglass, Inc, Jushi Group Co., Ltd, AGY Holdings Corp, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc, Celanese Corporation, China National Building Material Company Ltd, Binani Industries Ltd, Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd and Reliance Industries.

Rising number of wind energy capacity installations, growing demand for GFRP composites from aerospace and automotive industries and GFRP composites having immense strength, light weight are some of the factors favouring the market. However, huge manufacturing costs and recycling issues are hampering the market growth. In addition, growing demand for GFRP composite pipes from emerging economies is one of the major opportunities during the forecast period.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/glass-fiber-reinforced-plastics-gfrp-composites-market/request-sample

Glass fiber consists of lightweight and durable fiber produced from fine fibers of glass. Glass fibers show very low brittleness and the fibers of glass used for their production are more cost effective. As compared to metals, the glass fibers are hold better properties, both strength wise and weight wise. They can be smoothly formed by using different molding techniques. Glass fibers are widely used as an important raw material for producing distinct types of composite materials.

By manufacturing process, compression & injection segment commanded the largest market share as this process is widely used for the production of bumpers for vehicles in transportation and panels for electrical equipment in electrical & electronics industries. The demand for compression & injection is increasing rapidly owing to the quick cycling system, reduced labor cost and low mold-clamping pressure. On the other hand, transportation segment is leading the market due to the increased fuel efficiency.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/glass-fiber-reinforced-plastics-gfrp-composites-market

By Geography, Asia Pacific has acquired significant growth and the growth of this region can be attributed to increasing eco friendly products, construction & infrastructure, pipes & tanks and electrical & electronics industries particularly in India and China.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/glass-fiber-reinforced-plastics-gfrp-composites-market

Resin Types Covered:

Polyurethane

Polyester

Thermoplastic

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Other Resin Types

Materials Covered:

Thermoplastic Resins

Glass Fibre

Fillers

Thermoset Resins

Other Materials

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

Injection Process

Manual Process

Continuous Process

Compression Process

Pultrusion Process

Layup Process

Other Manufacturing Process

End Users Covered:

Pipes & Tanks

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Transportation

Wind Energy

Construction & Infrastructure

Alternative Energy

Infrastructure

Other End-Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: sales@strategymrc.com

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Related Links

http://www.strategymrc.com/

