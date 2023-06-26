Global Glass Processing Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Information Technology Transforms Glass Industry

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Processing Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Glass Processing Equipment estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Glass Cutting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass Grinding segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $369.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Glass Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$369.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$672 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$457.7 Million by the year 2030.



