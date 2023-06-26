Global Glass Processing Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Information Technology Transforms Glass Industry

26 Jun, 2023, 17:45 ET
The global market for Glass Processing Equipment estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Glass Cutting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass Grinding segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $369.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Glass Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$369.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$672 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$457.7 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Beijing Hanjiang Automatic Glass Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Benteler International AG
- Biesse Group
- Bottero S.p.A.
- CMS Glass Machinery
- Foshan Datuo Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Glasstech, Inc.
- Glaston Corporation
- HEGLA GmbH & Co. KG
- Keraglass Industries S.r.l.
- LandGlass Technology Co., Ltd.
- LISEC Austria GmbH
- OCMI-OTG S.p.A.
- Shenzhen Handong Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- SK Glass Machines (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Glass Processing Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Effect of Pandemic on Key End-Use Industries of Glass Processing Equipment
- Construction
- Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Automotive
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Electrical Equipment & Consumer Electronics
- Packaging
- An Introduction to Glass Processing Equipment
- History of the Glass Industry
- Glass Machinery and Equipment
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World Glass Processing Equipment Market by Machine Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling, and Other Machine Types
- Analysis by End-Use
- World Glass Processing Equipment Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Analysis
- Global Market for Glass Processing Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- Global Market for Glass Processing Equipment - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Energy Efficiency Redefines Equipment Engineering
- Glass Processing Equipment and Industry 4.0
- Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- AI for Machine Operations
- Automotive Glass Processing Trends
- Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
- Consumer Electronics: A Key End-Use Segment
- Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Glass Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Glass Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Sustained Growth in Store Leading to Uptick in Processing Machinery Demand
- Industrial IoT and Glass Processing
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- Information Technology for Flat Glass Processing
- Information Technology Transforms Glass Industry
- High-Precision Glass Processing with Innovative Technology
- New Trends and Quality Standards in Glassmaking
- Flat Glass Tempering Machines Market
- Glass Recycling Trends
- While the US Lags, Europe Leads in Glass Recycling
- Machinery Innovations
- Europe Witnesses a Spate of Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
