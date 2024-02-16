Global Glass Processing Equipment Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: While the US Lags, Europe Leads in Glass Recycling

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Processing Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Glass Processing Equipment Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Glass Processing Equipment estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Glass Cutting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Glass Grinding segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $369.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Glass Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$369.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$672 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Electrical Equipment & Consumer Electronics
  • Packaging
  • An Introduction to Glass Processing Equipment
  • History of the Glass Industry
  • Glass Machinery and Equipment
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Analysis by End-Use
  • Regional Analysis
  • Global Market for Glass Processing Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
  • Global Market for Glass Processing Equipment - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Energy Efficiency Redefines Equipment Engineering
  • Glass Processing Equipment and Industry 4.0
  • Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0
  • AI for Machine Operations
  • Automotive Glass Processing Trends
  • Consumer Electronics: A Key End-Use Segment
  • Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Glass Market
  • Glass Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Sustained Growth in Store Leading to Uptick in Processing Machinery Demand
  • Industrial IoT and Glass Processing
  • Information Technology for Flat Glass Processing
  • Information Technology Transforms Glass Industry
  • High-Precision Glass Processing with Innovative Technology
  • New Trends and Quality Standards in Glassmaking
  • Flat Glass Tempering Machines Market
  • Glass Recycling Trends
  • While the US Lags, Europe Leads in Glass Recycling
  • Machinery Innovations
  • Europe Witnesses a Spate of Innovations

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

  • Siemens AG
  • Eirich Machines, Inc.
  • BIESSE S.P.A.
  • Feeco International, Inc.
  • VON ARDENNE GmbH
  • Glaston Group
  • BOTTERO S.p.A.
  • CMS Glass Machinery
  • LandGlass Technology (LandVac)
  • LiSEC Austria GmbH
  • Zhongshan Deway Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.
  • Mekra Lang GmbH & Co. Kg
  • AdValue Photonics Inc.
  • Sintokogio, Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9oz594

