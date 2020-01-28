Global Glass Substrate Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass Substrate market worldwide is projected to grow by US$694.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Borosilicate, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$843.6 Million by the year 2025, Borosilicate will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$24.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Borosilicate will reach a market size of US$38.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$188.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.; Corning, Inc.; Hoya Corporation; LG Chem; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Plan Optik AG; SCHOTT AG; The Tunghsu Group







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rising Use of Glass Substrate in Consumer Electronics Products

Sustains Market Growth

Competition

Global Glass Substrate Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Leading Players for 2019E

High Purity Glass Substrate Market in Southeast Asia:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Silicon Nitride Substrate Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Ceramic Substrate Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Glass Substrate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Glass Substrate in Semiconductor Market: Tremendous Potential

for Growth

Rapidly Growing Semiconductor Industry Presents Opportunities

for Glass Substrate Market

Global Semiconductor Industry Sales Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2010 through 2019

Glass Substrate Leading Innovations in Semiconductor Packaging

Technologies

AGC Develops New Glass Substrate for Semiconductor Packaging

Use of Photosensitive Glass in Photolithography: Emerging as a

Vital Tool in Semiconductor Industries

Display Glass Substrate Market: Benefiting from Increasing Use

in Consumer Durables, Smart Devices and Automotive

Applications

Global Flat Panel Display Glass Substrate Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019E

LCD Glass Substrates - Surging Electronic Devices Market Fuels

Growth

Expanding Use of LCD Displays in Varied Applications Augurs

Well for LCD Glass Substrate Market

Global Terminal LCD Displays Market Revenues in $ Billion for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Sales of Consumer Electronics Devices Against the

Backdrop of Rising Demand for Handheld Devices Fuels Glass

Substrates Market

Global Consumer Electronics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Corning Unveils Astra Glass Substrate for 8K Displays and High

-Performance Devices

Silicon Wafer Market: Strong Growth Outlook

Global Silicon Wafer Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by

Type for 2019 and 2025

Ceramic Substrate Market: Growing Use of Ceramic Substrates as

Alternative to Metals and Alloys Favors Growth

High Purity Quartz: Rising Demand from Solar and Semiconductor

Sectors Spurs Market Growth

HF Etched Glass Substrates: Designed to Create Improved Thin-

Film Solar Cells

Flexible Glass Substrates: Enabling Thinner, Lighter and

Flexible Electronics Products

Research Develops Flexible Glass Substrate for Organic Printed

Electronics and Solar Cells

Consortium Creates Bendable Glass for Organic Electronics

Ultra-Thin Glass Substrate Market: Driven by Strong Sales of

Consumer Electronics Products

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Glass Substrate

Borosilicate Glass

Silicon Substrate or Silicon Wafer

Ceramic Substrate

Fused Silica/Quartz Substrate

IV. COMPETITION



ASAHI GLASS

CORNING

HOYA CORPORATION

LG CHEM

NIPPON SHEET GLASS

PLAN OPTIK AG

SCHOTT AG

THE TUNGHSU GROUP



V. CURATED RESEARCH

