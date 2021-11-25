Global Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation Market Report 2021: Global Warming and Green Concerns to Drive Demand for Fiberglass Insulation

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volumes in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on the Pandemic impact and Y-o-Y growth for 2019-2020

Downturn in the residential and commercial construction markets due to COVID-19 impact, global demand for Glass Wool insulation (or fiberglass insulation) in Residential Construction and Commercial & Industrial Construction sectors has declined significantly in 2020 compared to that of in 2019.

Expected to recover to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels around 2022, Glass Wool insulation demand in Residential Construction and Commercial & Industrial Construction applications is projected to reach 3.2 MTs and 1.2 MTs respectively by 2026, maintaining 2020-2026 volume CAGRs of 3.9% each.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to record a robust growth of 5.3% per year through 2020 to 2026, attributed to rising building construction activity and growth in industrial, HVAC and appliances sectors.

Particularly, China and India are projected to record the fastest growths in glass wool insulation demand. The overall market for Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation is expected to touch nearly US$9 billion in 2021.

Global Warming and Green Concerns to Drive Demand for Fiberglass Insulation

Global Construction Industry on a Recovery Path Despite Uncertainty over COVID-19

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Global Warming and Green Concerns to Drive Demand for Fiberglass Insulation

2.2 Global Construction Industry on a Recovery Path Despite Uncertainty over COVID-19

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by End-Use Application

5.1.1 Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Applications Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.1.1.1 Residential Construction

5.1.1.2 Commercial & Industrial Construction

5.1.1.3 Industrial & HVAC Applications

5.1.1.4 Appliances & Other

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6. NORTH AMERICA

7. EUROPE

8. ASIA-PACIFIC

9. REST OF WORLD

