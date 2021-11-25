Global Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation Market Report 2021: Global Warming and Green Concerns to Drive Demand for Fiberglass Insulation

Nov 25, 2021, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volumes in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on the Pandemic impact and Y-o-Y growth for 2019-2020
Downturn in the residential and commercial construction markets due to COVID-19 impact, global demand for Glass Wool insulation (or fiberglass insulation) in Residential Construction and Commercial & Industrial Construction sectors has declined significantly in 2020 compared to that of in 2019.
Expected to recover to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels around 2022, Glass Wool insulation demand in Residential Construction and Commercial & Industrial Construction applications is projected to reach 3.2 MTs and 1.2 MTs respectively by 2026, maintaining 2020-2026 volume CAGRs of 3.9% each.
Asia-Pacific region is expected to record a robust growth of 5.3% per year through 2020 to 2026, attributed to rising building construction activity and growth in industrial, HVAC and appliances sectors.
Particularly, China and India are projected to record the fastest growths in glass wool insulation demand. The overall market for Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation is expected to touch nearly US$9 billion in 2021.
Research Findings & Coverage
- The global market for Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications, geographic regions and key countries
- The study provides market size and extensively analyzes each major end-use application of Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation for the analysis period in each region/country
- Global Warming and Green Concerns to Drive Demand for Fiberglass Insulation
- Global Construction Industry on a Recovery Path Despite Uncertainty over COVID-19
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 39
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 87 companies
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Glass Fiber Product Segmentation
1.1.1.1 Glass Wool (or Fiberglass) Insulation
1.1.1.1.1 Types of Glass Wool Insulation Products
1.1.2 Glass Wool Insulation End-use Application Areas
1.1.2.1 Residential Construction
1.1.2.2 Commercial and Industrial Construction
1.1.2.3 Industrial and HVAC Applications
1.1.2.4 Appliances and Others
1.1.3 Other Competing Insulation Materials
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Global Warming and Green Concerns to Drive Demand for Fiberglass Insulation
2.2 Global Construction Industry on a Recovery Path Despite Uncertainty over COVID-19
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Alghanim Industries (Kuwait)
- CSR Bradford Insulation (Australia)
- Johns Manville Corporation (United States)
- Knauf Insulation S.P.R.L. (Belgium)
- Owens Corning (United States)
- Saint Gobain S.A. (France)
- URSA Insulation, S.A. (Spain)
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
- Launch of Mag-Blow W Heat Insulating Material for Ceiling
- Owens Corning Acquires vliepa GmbH
- ODE Insulation and Mannai Trading Co. Inks Glass Wool Products Supply Deal
- Knauf Insulation's First Shipment of Glass Mineral Wool Solutions to Australian Customers
- EUCEB Certificate for Izocam Kalibel Heat and Sound Insulation Solution
- Elazig TOKI Project Uses Izocam Glasswool Kalibel and Glasswool Roof Blanket
- Launch of Thermal Recycling Unit for Waste Glass Fibers in JM's Engineered Products Plant in Slovakia
- Launch of CertainTeed Architectural Unified Ceilings Solution
- Launch of Techstyle Felt Acoustical Ceilings by CertainTeed
- Launch of Ecophon Hygiene AdvanceT Wall by CertainTeed
- Knauf Insulation's SUPAFIL Blowing Wool Solution Receives DECLARE Label in Europe
- Sonex Acquired by Saint-Gobain
- Official Inauguration of Superglass' Newly Upgraded Glass Wool Insulation Factory in Stirling
- Glenwood Private Equity Purchases Hankuk Glass Industries
- Opening of Saint-Gobain's New Blowing Glass Wool Production Line in France
- JM Fiberglass Batt and Narrow Roll Insulation Products Receives NAIMA R-Value Certification
- Construction of Johns Manville's New Climate Pro Blowing Wool Production Line in McPherson
- NAIMA R-Value Certification for Owens Corning's Fiberglass Batts and Rolls in the United States
- Johns Manville to Increase Fiberglass Pipe Insulation Production Capacity in Ohio
- Launch of Microlite FSK, First-Ever R-12 Fiberglass Duct Wrap
- Launch of Cavity-SHIELDT Fiberglass Batt Insulation by Johns Manville
- ISOVER's New IBR Glass Wool Selected for Ceiling Insulation of the Mogador Theatre in Paris
- ISOVER to Restart Glass Wool Production in Romania
- HKO Acquired by Saint-Gobain
- Saint-Gobain to Acquire North American Ceilings Business of Hunter Douglas
- Knauf Insulation to Build a New 75K Ton Glass Mineral Wool Insulation Plant in Malaysia
- CertainTeed Corporation to Acquire Hunter Douglas' Ceilings Business in North America
- Launch of the First Ever Flexible Fiberglass Duct Liner with an R-12 Thermal Resistivity Rating
- Launch of ISOVER Recycling
- Saint-Gobain and Alghanim Industries to Expand Business Presence to Kuwait
- Saint-Gobain to Establish New Glass Wool Production Line in Chemille, France Plant
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by End-Use Application
5.1.1 Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Applications Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.1.1.1 Residential Construction
5.1.1.2 Commercial & Industrial Construction
5.1.1.3 Industrial & HVAC Applications
5.1.1.4 Appliances & Other
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by Geographic Region
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
- CertainTeed Corporation (United States)
- Fibertec, Inc. (United States)
- Fibertek Insulation LLC (United States)
- Johns Manville Corporation (United States)
- Knauf Insulation (United States)
- Owens Corning (United States)
- Quietflex Manufacturing Company L.P. (United States)
- Superior Fibers, LLC (United States)
- UPF Corporation (United States)
7. EUROPE
Major Market Players
- Eurofibre SPA (Italy)
- Glava AS (Norway)
- HKO Isolier- Und Textiltechnik GmbH (Germany)
- Knauf Insulation S.P.R.L. (Belgium)
- Sager AG (Switzerland)
- Saint Gobain S.A. (France)
- Superglass Insulation Limited (United Kingdom)
- Union Lesni Brana, AS (Czech Republic)
- URSA Insulation, S.A. (Spain)
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
Major Market Players
- Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- China IKING Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- CSR Bradford Insulation (Australia)
- Fletcher Insulation (Australia)
- Hebei Gerui Glass Wool Products Co., Ltd. (China)
- Huamei Group (China)
- KCC Corporation (South Korea)
- Mag-Isover K.K. (Japan)
- Microfiber Industrial Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
- PGF Insulation Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
- Saint-Gobain Isover Korea (South Korea)
- Sipla Solutions (India)
- U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited (India)
9. REST OF WORLD
Major Market Players
- Alghanim Industries (Kuwait)
- KIMMCO-ISOVER (Saudi Arabia)
- Izocam Ticaret Ve Sanayi AS (Turkey)
- Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co., Ltd. (AFICO) (Saudi Arabia)
- GlassRock Insulation Company S.A.E (Egypt)
- Knauf Exeed Insulation LLC (UAE)
- ODE Yalitim Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzo2cs
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article