Global Global Aquaculture Genetics and Breeding Market Report 2023: A $615+ Million Industry by 2029 - Unlock Full Potential of Aquaculture Amidst Rising Seafood Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquaculture Genetics and Breeding Market (2023 Edition) - Global Analysis By Category, Techniques, Aquaculture Type, By Region, By Country: Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During the forecast period 2024-2029, the global Aquaculture Genetics and Breeding Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% The Aquaculture Genetics and Breeding Market is expected to generate USD 615.07 million by the end of 2029, up from USD 379.43 million in 2022.



The analysis has been done for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029. The rising population, as well as the increasing purchasing power of the customers, are driving the Aquaculture Genetics and Breeding Market.

With the increasing demand for seafood, depleting wild fish stocks, and growing environmental concerns, aquaculture genetics and breeding have emerged as key drivers for sustainable and efficient aquaculture practices.



Aquaculture genetics and breeding have revolutionised the aquaculture industry, offering immense opportunities for sustainable seafood production, improved disease management, and enhanced product quality. As the demand for seafood continues to rise, the field of genetics and breeding holds the key to unlocking the full potential of aquaculture.

Embracing responsible practices, collaboration, and technological advancements will pave the way for a thriving and resilient aquaculture sector that meets the needs of a growing population while preserving our oceans' health. The future of aquaculture genetics and breeding is bright, promising a sustainable and prosperous future for the global aquaculture industry.



The Asia Pacific aquaculture genetics and breeding market for seaweed focuses on product innovation and market development. Breeders work towards developing seaweed strains with unique properties, such as improved taste, texture, and functionality, to cater to the diverse needs of the food, beverage, and cosmetic industries. By continuously improving and diversifying seaweed products, the market expands and creates new opportunities for the aquaculture genetics and breeding sector.



The growth of the Asia Pacific aquaculture genetics and breeding market for seaweed is driven by the growing demand for seaweed products, sustainable aquaculture practices, technological advancements, government support, collaboration among stakeholders, and the focus on product innovation and market development. These factors contribute to the development of genetically improved seaweed strains, fostering the growth and success of the seaweed aquaculture industry in the Asia Pacific region.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Aquaculture Genetics & Breeding Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Aquaculture Genetics & Breeding Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the market by Americas ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Rest of Americas), Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Rest of Europe ), Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Indonesia , South Korea ), Middle East and Africa .

, , , Rest of Americas), (UK, , , , Rest of ), ( , , , ), and . The report analyses the Aquaculture Genetics & Breeding Market by Category (Fish, Shrimp, Crustaceans, Mollusca and Others).

The report analyses the Aquaculture Genetics & Breeding Market by Techniques (Selective Breeding, Genetic Engineering, Genomic Selection and Other Techniques).

The report analyses the Aquaculture Genetics & Breeding Market by Aquaculture type (Finfish, Shellfish, Seaweed and Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by category, by technique, by aquaculture types.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

