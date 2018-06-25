Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in US$ Million and Thousand Units by the following End-Use Applications: Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Avidyne Corporation
- FEI-Zyfer, Inc.
- Furuno USA, Inc.
- Garmin International, Inc.
- Harris Corporation
GLOBAL NAVIGATION SATELLITE SYSTEM (GNSS) MCP-1216 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS): A Prelude
GPS, GLONASS, BDS and Galileo: A Comparison of GNSS Platforms
Economic Benefits Offered Create Conducive Environment for Wider Proliferation
Expanded Use Case & Wide Addressable Market Keep Market Momentum Intact
High Tide in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth
Table 1: Global Satellite Services Market by Service Type (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Services, Fixed Services, Mobile Voice & Data Services, and Remote Sensing Services (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Satellite Services Market by Application Area (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Operational Satellites for Commercial Communication, Defense & Military, Government Communication, Meteorology, Navigation/GPS, Remote Sensing, R&D, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Positioning System (GPS): The Widely Adopted GNSS Platform
Full-Fledged Roll Out of GPS III to Further Augment Commercial Use of GPS
Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Positive Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Northbound
Global Market Outlook
Competitive Scenario
Market Structure
Leading Players in the GNSS/GPS Solutions Market
Table 3: Leading Players in the World GPS Units Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Garmin, MiTAC, TomTom, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Manufacturers Focus on Improving Price-Performance Ratio
Market Sees M&A Activity
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Road Applications: Important End-Use Category for GNSS Solutions
GNSS/GPS Emerges as Mainstream Tool in Automotive In-Vehicle Navigation
Intelligent Highway & ITS Favor Adoption of GNSS
Expanding Role of Telematics in Fleet Management & Asset Tracking Augurs Well
Driverless Cars: A Bright Prospect for High-End GNSS Systems
Mining Entities Prefer GNSS for Machine Control Applications
GNSS Gains Prominence in Infrastructure Development & Road Construction
Aviation: A Niche End-Use Market for GNSS
Healthy Commercial Aviation Outlook Bodes Well
Table 4: Global Growth in Commercial Air Passenger Traffic (in Billion) for the Years 2012 through 2015 & Projections for 2034 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-Term Opportunities
Table 5: Global Aircraft Deliveries Estimates and Forecasts (2014 - 2020P) (in Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Percentage Breakdown of New Airplanes Demand by Geographic Region over the Period 2015-2035P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise of Unmanned Aircraft Extends New Set of Opportunities
GNSS Extends its Proficiency in Marine Applications As Well
Increased Uptake of LBS Propagates Huge Growth Opportunities
Table 7: Global GNSS LBS Market by Device Type (2014-2022): Annual Device Shipments for Tablets, Smart Phones and Other Devices (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global GNSS LBS Market by Device Type (2016 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Tablets, Smart Phones and Other Devices (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Advanced Surveying/Mapping Technologies Widen Scope & Span of GNSS
Integration of GNSS Improves Architectural Survey Process
Growing Lenience towards GIS Instigates New Opportunities for GNSS
Military: The Traditional Application Segment for GNSS/GPS Devices
GNSS Continues to be a Specialized Tool for Timing Applications
GNSS Assumes Critical Importance in Agriculture Sector
Precision Farming Programs Lend Platform for GNSS in Agriculture Sector
GNSS Emerges as Viable Tool for Georeferencing
GNSS for Ecology & Geology Study Programs
GNSS Seeks to Emerge as Disaster Prediction Tool
GPS and HazMat Tracking - A Critical Use
GNSS Makes Huge Progress in Mobile Devices
Convergence with Smartphones: The Path-breaking Development for GNSS
Handheld GNSS/GPS Devices Gain Mass Market Appeal
Smart GPS Devices Outwit Traditional GPS Units - Attract New Opportunities
Traditional GNSS Device Manufacturers Focus on Innovations amid Growing Competition from Smartphones
Fitness & Sports: Fast Emerging Application Areas
Technology Developments: The Lifeline for Commercial GPS Devices
High-Precision Receivers Elevate Performance of GPS
Augmentation Technologies Enhance Geographic Reach & Reliability of GPS
Growing Availability and Declining Prices Provide Impetus to GPS Market
Availability of Economical GPS Chips Boost Commercial Application
Wireless Connectivity Drives GPS Market
Low-Budget GPS Devices Rise in Popularity
3. PRODUCT/SERVICE OVERVIEW
4. RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS
Centimeter-Accurate GPS-based Positioning System
Lockheed Martin Develops GIPR for the US Air Force
Boeing Demonstrates Digital Version of GPS III Digital Navigation Signals
GPS/IMU Navigation System - In The Wings
IBM Corporation and CERT Develop Falcon GPS-based Car Navigation System
US Scientists Develop Wearable Audio Navigation System
GPS and Maritime Measurement
Direct-Track Offers Internet Vehicle Tracking System
High-Precision Crane Guidance by GPS
UPS Aviation Develops the ADS-B System
Development of Low Cost GPS Receiver for Space applications
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
TomTom Launches TRUCKER 600
TomTom Releases New GPS Sports Watches
Garmin Launches quatix 3 Marine GPS Smartwatch
Garmin Unveils Forerunner 735XT GPS Watch
Garmin Introduces Edge Series GPS Cycling Computers
Garmin Launches fenix Chronos GPS Timepieces
Garmin Launches Redesigned Oregon Handheld Devices
Iridium Rolls Out Satellite Time and Location
Garmin Introduces GPSMAP 8400 Series MFDs
NovAtel Unveils New GNSS Antennas
ETL Systems Launches New Range of GPS Products
TomTom Launches New Range of TomTom Runner and Multi-Sport GPS Sport Watches
Garmin Releases Approach S5 GPS Golf Watch
Garmin Rolls Out Edge Explore 1000 GPS Bike Computer
Garmin Launches Forerunner 630 GPS Running Watch
Trimble Introduces Trimble® SPS356 DGNSS Beacon Receiver
NovAtel Launches GPS-704-WB Antenna
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Lockheed Martin to Upgrade US Air Forces GPS
TerraGo Forms Partnership with Applied Field Data Systems
Harris Acquires Exelis
Apple Snaps Up Coherent Navigation
Aspen Avionics Takes Over Accord Technology
Cambridge Security Forms Partnership with Starcom Systems
Colt Group Takes Over KVH
Hindustan Aeronautics Signs Technology Transfer Agreement with Sagem
Sygic Acquires Be-On-Road
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Avidyne Corporation (US)
FEI-Zyfer, Inc. (US)
Furuno USA, Inc. (US)
Garmin International, Inc. (US)
Harris Corporation (US)
Hemisphere GNSS Inc. (Canada)
Hexagon AB (Sweden)
Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)
NovAtel, Inc. (Canada)
KVH Industries, Inc. (US)
Microsemi Corporation (US)
MiTAC International Corporation (Taiwan)
Magellan Navigation, Inc. (US)
Mio Technology Benelux N.V. (Belgium)
Navman New Zealand (New Zealand)
NavCom Technology, Inc. (US)
Navico, Inc. (US)
Orolia Group (France)
Raytheon Company (US)
Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US)
TomTom International B.V. (The Netherlands)
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
Trimble Navigation Limited (US)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Value Analytics
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Market by End-Use Application
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Road Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Road Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Aviation Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Aviation Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Marine Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Marine Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Location based Services (LBS) Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Location based Services (LBS) Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Survey/Mapping Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Survey/ Mapping Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Market by End-Use Application
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Road Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Road Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Aviation Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Aviation Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Marine Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Marine Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Location based Services (LBS) Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Location based Services (LBS) Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Survey/Mapping Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Survey/ Mapping Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
GPS: The American GNSS Technology Platform
GPS: Part of Domestic Economic Infrastructure and National Security
Commercial GPS Gains Prominence
Proven Capabilities in Saving Time, Effort & Money Keep Growth Momentum Intact
New Application Segments Bring Cheer
GPS: An Antidote to Growing Needs of US Transportation Industry
GPS and the Trucking Business
AVL Market: A Prime Consumer of GPS/Wireless Devices
Price Declines Spur Sales of GPS Navigation Systems
Companies Eye GPS as a Potential Marketing Tool
Automobile Navigation Systems Gain Popularity
Ground Navigation Made Easier with GPS
GPS Car Security Systems: Getting Smaller and Simpler
GPS Technology Commands Increasing Usage in Fleet Management
GPS-Enabled Surveying Makes Robust Progress
Competitive Framework
GPS III to Further Improve GPS Capabilities
Regulatory Environment
Enhanced GPS Receives FAA Approval
FCC Mandates for Carriers
Selective Availability: A Brief Review
Cessation of Selective Availability Enhances Effectiveness of Existing Products
National Space-Based Positioning, Navigation & Timing (PNT) Policy - Goals & Objectives
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 38: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: US 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 40: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: US 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Canadian Geo-Spatial Market: An Overview
CDGPS Aids in Navigation and Geo-Referencing
Product Launches
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 42: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/ Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Canadian 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/ Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 44: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Canadian 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Car Navigation Systems Market
In-Car Computing Market
Japan€™s Satellite Navigation Program
Corporate Development
Topcon Corporation - A Key Japan-based Company
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 46: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Japanese 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 48: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Japanese 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Galileo: EU€™s GNSS Platform
Galileo to Drive Momentum in the European GNSS Market
Personal Use to Drive GNSS Market
Navigation Systems: No More a Luxury Product
GNSS-Enabled Mobile Navigation Devices Increase Penetration
Location-Based Services Gaining Traction
Telematics Finds Increasing Takers
Patients & Ambulance Crews Benefit from GNSS
Lack of Explicit Regulation for Accurate Positioning of Emergency Calls
Product Launches
Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 50: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/ Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: European 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 52: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: European 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Telematics Market in Asia-Pacific
Overview of Select Regional Markets
China
South Korea
Australia
India
New Zealand
Taiwan
Hong Kong
Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by Geographic Region - China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/ Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by Geographic Region - China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/ Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Value Analytics
Table 62: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Latin American 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 64: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Latin American 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Value Analytics
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 69) The United States (37) Canada (4) Japan (5) Europe (17) - France (2) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (3) - Rest of Europe (10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
