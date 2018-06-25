Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in US$ Million and Thousand Units by the following End-Use Applications: Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Avidyne Corporation

- FEI-Zyfer, Inc.

- Furuno USA, Inc.

- Garmin International, Inc.

- Harris Corporation



GLOBAL NAVIGATION SATELLITE SYSTEM (GNSS) MCP-1216 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS): A Prelude

GPS, GLONASS, BDS and Galileo: A Comparison of GNSS Platforms

Economic Benefits Offered Create Conducive Environment for Wider Proliferation

Expanded Use Case & Wide Addressable Market Keep Market Momentum Intact

High Tide in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth

Table 1: Global Satellite Services Market by Service Type (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Services, Fixed Services, Mobile Voice & Data Services, and Remote Sensing Services (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Satellite Services Market by Application Area (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Operational Satellites for Commercial Communication, Defense & Military, Government Communication, Meteorology, Navigation/GPS, Remote Sensing, R&D, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Positioning System (GPS): The Widely Adopted GNSS Platform

Full-Fledged Roll Out of GPS III to Further Augment Commercial Use of GPS

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Positive Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Northbound

Global Market Outlook

Competitive Scenario

Market Structure

Leading Players in the GNSS/GPS Solutions Market

Table 3: Leading Players in the World GPS Units Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Garmin, MiTAC, TomTom, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Manufacturers Focus on Improving Price-Performance Ratio

Market Sees M&A Activity



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Road Applications: Important End-Use Category for GNSS Solutions

GNSS/GPS Emerges as Mainstream Tool in Automotive In-Vehicle Navigation

Intelligent Highway & ITS Favor Adoption of GNSS

Expanding Role of Telematics in Fleet Management & Asset Tracking Augurs Well

Driverless Cars: A Bright Prospect for High-End GNSS Systems

Mining Entities Prefer GNSS for Machine Control Applications

GNSS Gains Prominence in Infrastructure Development & Road Construction

Aviation: A Niche End-Use Market for GNSS

Healthy Commercial Aviation Outlook Bodes Well

Table 4: Global Growth in Commercial Air Passenger Traffic (in Billion) for the Years 2012 through 2015 & Projections for 2034 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-Term Opportunities

Table 5: Global Aircraft Deliveries Estimates and Forecasts (2014 - 2020P) (in Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Percentage Breakdown of New Airplanes Demand by Geographic Region over the Period 2015-2035P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise of Unmanned Aircraft Extends New Set of Opportunities

GNSS Extends its Proficiency in Marine Applications As Well

Increased Uptake of LBS Propagates Huge Growth Opportunities

Table 7: Global GNSS LBS Market by Device Type (2014-2022): Annual Device Shipments for Tablets, Smart Phones and Other Devices (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global GNSS LBS Market by Device Type (2016 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Tablets, Smart Phones and Other Devices (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Advanced Surveying/Mapping Technologies Widen Scope & Span of GNSS

Integration of GNSS Improves Architectural Survey Process

Growing Lenience towards GIS Instigates New Opportunities for GNSS

Military: The Traditional Application Segment for GNSS/GPS Devices

GNSS Continues to be a Specialized Tool for Timing Applications

GNSS Assumes Critical Importance in Agriculture Sector

Precision Farming Programs Lend Platform for GNSS in Agriculture Sector

GNSS Emerges as Viable Tool for Georeferencing

GNSS for Ecology & Geology Study Programs

GNSS Seeks to Emerge as Disaster Prediction Tool

GPS and HazMat Tracking - A Critical Use

GNSS Makes Huge Progress in Mobile Devices

Convergence with Smartphones: The Path-breaking Development for GNSS

Handheld GNSS/GPS Devices Gain Mass Market Appeal

Smart GPS Devices Outwit Traditional GPS Units - Attract New Opportunities

Traditional GNSS Device Manufacturers Focus on Innovations amid Growing Competition from Smartphones

Fitness & Sports: Fast Emerging Application Areas

Technology Developments: The Lifeline for Commercial GPS Devices

High-Precision Receivers Elevate Performance of GPS

Augmentation Technologies Enhance Geographic Reach & Reliability of GPS

Growing Availability and Declining Prices Provide Impetus to GPS Market

Availability of Economical GPS Chips Boost Commercial Application

Wireless Connectivity Drives GPS Market

Low-Budget GPS Devices Rise in Popularity



3. PRODUCT/SERVICE OVERVIEW



4. RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS

Centimeter-Accurate GPS-based Positioning System

Lockheed Martin Develops GIPR for the US Air Force

Boeing Demonstrates Digital Version of GPS III Digital Navigation Signals

GPS/IMU Navigation System - In The Wings

IBM Corporation and CERT Develop Falcon GPS-based Car Navigation System

US Scientists Develop Wearable Audio Navigation System

GPS and Maritime Measurement

Direct-Track Offers Internet Vehicle Tracking System

High-Precision Crane Guidance by GPS

UPS Aviation Develops the ADS-B System

Development of Low Cost GPS Receiver for Space applications



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

TomTom Launches TRUCKER 600

TomTom Releases New GPS Sports Watches

Garmin Launches quatix 3 Marine GPS Smartwatch

Garmin Unveils Forerunner 735XT GPS Watch

Garmin Introduces Edge Series GPS Cycling Computers

Garmin Launches fenix Chronos GPS Timepieces

Garmin Launches Redesigned Oregon Handheld Devices

Iridium Rolls Out Satellite Time and Location

Garmin Introduces GPSMAP 8400 Series MFDs

NovAtel Unveils New GNSS Antennas

ETL Systems Launches New Range of GPS Products

TomTom Launches New Range of TomTom Runner and Multi-Sport GPS Sport Watches

Garmin Releases Approach S5 GPS Golf Watch

Garmin Rolls Out Edge Explore 1000 GPS Bike Computer

Garmin Launches Forerunner 630 GPS Running Watch

Trimble Introduces Trimble® SPS356 DGNSS Beacon Receiver

NovAtel Launches GPS-704-WB Antenna



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Lockheed Martin to Upgrade US Air Forces GPS

TerraGo Forms Partnership with Applied Field Data Systems

Harris Acquires Exelis

Apple Snaps Up Coherent Navigation

Aspen Avionics Takes Over Accord Technology

Cambridge Security Forms Partnership with Starcom Systems

Colt Group Takes Over KVH

Hindustan Aeronautics Signs Technology Transfer Agreement with Sagem

Sygic Acquires Be-On-Road



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Avidyne Corporation (US)

FEI-Zyfer, Inc. (US)

Furuno USA, Inc. (US)

Garmin International, Inc. (US)

Harris Corporation (US)

Hemisphere GNSS Inc. (Canada)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)

NovAtel, Inc. (Canada)

KVH Industries, Inc. (US)

Microsemi Corporation (US)

MiTAC International Corporation (Taiwan)

Magellan Navigation, Inc. (US)

Mio Technology Benelux N.V. (Belgium)

Navman New Zealand (New Zealand)

NavCom Technology, Inc. (US)

Navico, Inc. (US)

Orolia Group (France)

Raytheon Company (US)

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US)

TomTom International B.V. (The Netherlands)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Trimble Navigation Limited (US)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Value Analytics

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Market by End-Use Application

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Road Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Road Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Aviation Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Aviation Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Marine Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Marine Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Location based Services (LBS) Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Location based Services (LBS) Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Survey/Mapping Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Survey/ Mapping Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Market by End-Use Application

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Road Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Road Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Aviation Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Aviation Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Marine Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Marine Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Location based Services (LBS) Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Location based Services (LBS) Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Survey/Mapping Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Survey/ Mapping Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

GPS: The American GNSS Technology Platform

GPS: Part of Domestic Economic Infrastructure and National Security

Commercial GPS Gains Prominence

Proven Capabilities in Saving Time, Effort & Money Keep Growth Momentum Intact

New Application Segments Bring Cheer

GPS: An Antidote to Growing Needs of US Transportation Industry

GPS and the Trucking Business

AVL Market: A Prime Consumer of GPS/Wireless Devices

Price Declines Spur Sales of GPS Navigation Systems

Companies Eye GPS as a Potential Marketing Tool

Automobile Navigation Systems Gain Popularity

Ground Navigation Made Easier with GPS

GPS Car Security Systems: Getting Smaller and Simpler

GPS Technology Commands Increasing Usage in Fleet Management

GPS-Enabled Surveying Makes Robust Progress

Competitive Framework

GPS III to Further Improve GPS Capabilities

Regulatory Environment

Enhanced GPS Receives FAA Approval

FCC Mandates for Carriers

Selective Availability: A Brief Review

Cessation of Selective Availability Enhances Effectiveness of Existing Products

National Space-Based Positioning, Navigation & Timing (PNT) Policy - Goals & Objectives

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 38: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: US 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 40: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: US 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Canadian Geo-Spatial Market: An Overview

CDGPS Aids in Navigation and Geo-Referencing

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 42: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/ Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Canadian 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/ Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 44: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Car Navigation Systems Market

In-Car Computing Market

Japan€™s Satellite Navigation Program

Corporate Development

Topcon Corporation - A Key Japan-based Company

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 46: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Japanese 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 48: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Japanese 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Galileo: EU€™s GNSS Platform

Galileo to Drive Momentum in the European GNSS Market

Personal Use to Drive GNSS Market

Navigation Systems: No More a Luxury Product

GNSS-Enabled Mobile Navigation Devices Increase Penetration

Location-Based Services Gaining Traction

Telematics Finds Increasing Takers

Patients & Ambulance Crews Benefit from GNSS

Lack of Explicit Regulation for Accurate Positioning of Emergency Calls

Product Launches

Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 50: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/ Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 52: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Telematics Market in Asia-Pacific

Overview of Select Regional Markets

China

South Korea

Australia

India

New Zealand

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by Geographic Region - China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/ Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by Geographic Region - China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/ Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Value Analytics

Table 62: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Latin American 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 64: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Latin American 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Value Analytics

Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Road, Aviation, Marine, Location based Services (LBS), Survey/Mapping and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed by Device Shipments in Thousand for the Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Devices by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Device Shipments for Road, Location based Services (LBS), and Other Applications Markets for the Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 69) The United States (37) Canada (4) Japan (5) Europe (17) - France (2) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (3) - Rest of Europe (10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

