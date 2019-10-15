Global Gloves Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloves market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.7%. Disposable Gloves, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.1 Billion by the year 2025, Disposable Gloves will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$447.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$364.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Disposable Gloves will reach a market size of US$800.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Goodtrade Enterprise Sdn. Bhd.; Helly Hansen AS; Komaroo Leather Industry; Mallcom (India) Ltd.; National Safety Apparel, Inc. (NSA); Superior Glove Works Ltd.; Tempo Glove Mfg., Inc.; W.G. Eaton Ltd.; Wah Fung Trading Company; Wells Lamont Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

& 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Gloves Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Gloves Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Gloves Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Disposable Gloves (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Disposable Gloves (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Disposable Gloves (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Reusable Gloves (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Reusable Gloves (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Reusable Gloves (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gloves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 10: United States Gloves Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Gloves Market in the United States by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Gloves Historic Market Review by Product in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Gloves Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Gloves: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 17: Gloves Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Gloves Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Gloves Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gloves Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 22: European Gloves Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Gloves Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: European Gloves Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 26: Gloves Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Gloves Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Product: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Gloves Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: German Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Product: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Gloves Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Gloves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Gloves Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Gloves Historic Market Review by Product in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Gloves Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Gloves Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Gloves Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 47: Gloves Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Gloves Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Indian Gloves Historic Market Review by Product in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Gloves Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Gloves Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: Gloves Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gloves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Gloves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Gloves Market Trends by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 68: Gloves Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Gloves Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Gloves Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 74: Gloves Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Gloves Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Gloves Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Gloves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Gloves Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Gloves Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Gloves Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: The Middle East Gloves Historic Market by Product in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Gloves Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Gloves: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Gloves Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 95: Gloves Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Gloves Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Gloves Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Gloves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 102: Gloves Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Gloves Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Gloves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Gloves Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Gloves Market in Africa by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



GOODTRADE ENTERPRISE

HELLY HANSEN AS

KOMAROO LEATHER INDUSTRY

MALLCOM

NATIONAL SAFETY APPAREL

SUPERIOR GLOVE WORKS

TEMPO GLOVE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

W.G. EATON

WAH FUNG TRADING COMPANY

WELLS LAMONT CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

