Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Novo Nordisk, PegBio and Sanofi Among Others

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Research Report by Product, Drug Class, Route of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market size was estimated at USD 3,632.28 million in 2021, USD 4,016.94 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.84% to reach USD 6,737.14 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence rate of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, atherosclerosis, and cardiovascular diseases

5.1.1.2. Increase in the number of diabetic patients and recent advancement in the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

5.1.1.3. Growing number of approval for novel products

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Patent expiry of GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising new product launched and ongoing development of strong product pipeline

5.1.3.2. Developing focus on the collaboration activities to obtain commercialization rights

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Severe risks and limitations such as renal impairment, pancreatitis, diabetic ketoacidosis

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict



6. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bydureon

6.3. Ozempic

6.4. Saxenda

6.5. Trulicity

6.6. Victoza



7. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Drug Class

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Albiglutide

7.3. Dulaglutide

7.4. Exenatide

7.5. Liraglutide

7.6. Lixisenatide

7.7. Semaglutide



8. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Route of Administration

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Oral

8.3. Parenteral



9. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Liver Cirrhosis

9.3. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis

9.4. Obesity

9.5. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus



10. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Hospital Pharmacies

10.3. Online Pharmacies

10.4. Retail Pharmacies



11. Americas GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.

15.2. A-S Medication Solutions, LLC

15.3. Amgen Inc.

15.4. AstraZeneca PLC

15.5. Eli Lilly and Company

15.6. Hanmi Pharmaceutical co., ltd.

15.7. Innovent Biologics, Inc.

15.8. Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc.

15.9. Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd

15.10. Novo Nordisk A/S

15.11. Optum, Inc.

15.12. PegBio Co., Ltd.

15.13. Pfizer Inc.

15.14. Sanofi S.A.

15.15. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ouxy6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets