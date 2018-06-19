Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Glucose Monitoring Devices in US$ by the following Product Segments: Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, & Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.

- ACON Laboratories, Inc.

- AgaMatrix, Inc.

- Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.

- Apex Biotechnology Corp.

- ARKRAY, Inc.



GLUCOSE MONITORING DEVICES MCP-3420 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Glucose Monitoring Devices: Enabling Easier and Efficient Monitoring of the Global Diabetes Epidemic

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Glucose Monitoring Undergoes Notable Transformation over the Years: An Evolutionary Scan

Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features in Each Period

Diabetes Incidence Reaching Epidemic Proportions Worldwide: Foundation for Market Growth

Table 1: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Prevalence (%) of Diabetes in Adults (20-79) by Region: 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Prevalence of Diabetes by Gender (2015 & 2040): Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Worldwide Diabetes Prevalence (%) in Adults by Age Group and Gender: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Number of Adults with Diagnosed Diabetes in Urban and Rural Areas (2015 & 2040) (In Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diabetes: One of the Leading Causes of Death Globally

Table 7: Proportion of Deaths on Account of Diabetes in People Aged Less than 60 Years by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diabetes Incidence and Prevalence by Region/Country

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South & Central America

Africa

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries are Dominant Markets, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth



2. COMPETITION

The â€˜Big Fourâ€™ Dominate the Global Self Glucose Monitoring (SGM) Market

Table 9: Leading Players in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Abbott, Ascensia/ Panasonic, LifeScan/J&J, Roche, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Pharma Players Dominate Blood Glucose Monitoring Market

Innovations in BGM Devices Spearheaded by Startups

Competition with Local Pharma Companies Intensifies in Regional Markets

Quality Products at Low Prices: Mantra for Success in the Marketplace

After PDAs, SMBG Makers Turn to Mobile Devices to Woo Users on the Move

Dexcom and Medtronic Dominates the Global CGM Devices Market

Table 10: Leading Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Companies Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, Dexcom, Medtronic, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Smart, Compact, Digital, Ergonomic, and Wireless Glucose Monitors Drive Healthy Market Growth

Select Disruptive Glucose Monitors Promising Innovative Smart Glucometers for Sugar Monitoring

Need for Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Strong Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices

Myriad Benefits of CGMs

CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption

Table 11: Penetration Rate (%) of CGM Devices in Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Market in the United States: 2013 through 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of CGM Systems

Despite Competition from CGM Systems, SGM Devices Continue to Dominate Sales

Blood Glucose Test Strips: The Largest Segment

Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose: Sustaining Growth in Demand

Table 12: Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Application Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Demand for Hospitals & Labs, Households, and Physician Clinics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Trends in the Glucose Meter/Monitoring Systems

Smartphone Penetration Favors SMBG Market

Table 13: Global Smartphone Adoption Rate and Connections (2013-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products

Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market

Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices Offers a New Ray of Hope

Undiagnosed Diabetes: A Major Healthcare Challenge Offering Huge Untapped Potential

Table 14: Number of Undiagnosed Individuals (20-79 Years in Million) Living with Diabetes and Proportion (%) Worldwide by Region: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Undiagnosed Diabetics: More Prone to Cardiovascular Diseases

Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Drives the Need for Timely Glucose Monitoring

Heart Disease

Stroke

High Blood Pressure

Blindness

Kidney Disease

Nerve Disease

Amputations

Dental Disease

Pregnancy

Microvascular Complications (Small Blood Vessel Damage)

Macrovascular Complications (Large Blood Vessel Damage)

Infections

Impotence

Pregnancy Complications

Other Complications Resulting from Diabetes

Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM) Lead to Cardiovascular Complications

Higher Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Table 15: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Boosts Demand for SGM and CGM Devices

Table 18: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expenditure on Diabetes Management

Table 20: Global Prevalence of Diabetes and Expenditure on its Management by Region (2015 & 2040P): Number of People Diagnosed with Diabetes in the Age Group 20-79 Years (Billions) and Expenditure on Management of Diabetes and its Complications (in US$ Billions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Leading Countries by Health Expenditure on Diabetes (2015 & 2040) (in US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Expenditure on Diabetes in Adult (20-79) as % of Total Healthcare Spending by Region (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Health Expenditure on Diabetes by Region: Average Diabetes-Related Spending per Person with Diabetes in US$ for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Health Expenditure on Diabetes (2015): Average Diabetes-Related Spending per Person with Diabetes (US$) in Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Table 25: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Kâ€™Track: Discreet and Painless Glucose- Monitoring Wearable

The Sugar iQ App Provide Predictive Diabetes Care

DIABNEXTÂ® CLIPSULINÂ®: Worldâ€™s First A.I Tool for Diabetes

e-mosquito CGM Device

FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System

MyDario Mobile Data Management Platform

The New Handheld RL-BGM Device

TOUCH TG

Pocket-Sized Gadgets

Digital Contact Lenses

Gamification

Leveraging Big Data

Digital Tattoos

OneTouchÂ® Verio FlexÂ® Monitoring System

Artificial Pancreas System (APS): The Next Big Thing in Glucose Monitoring

The First-of-its-Kind Artificial Pancreas by Medtronic

Non-invasive, Acetone Detecting Breathalyzer for Glucose Testing

Nanotechnology-based Breathalyzer for Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring

EMG 1000: Needle-free Device for Glucose Monitoring

Glucase: Smartphone Case with Glucose Testing Kit

Painless Diabetes Monitoring Using NFC Technology

GlucoSense: Laser Device for Non-invasive Monitoring of Glucose Levels

ClearPath DS-120: Enabling Early Detection of Diabetes & Prediabetes

NoStripâ„¢ Technology: Eliminating Need for Individual Test Strips

Other Innovative and Advanced Glucose Monitoring Systems

GlucoTrackÂ®

A2I

Omnipod Horizon

V-Go

sugarBEAT

G5 Integrated Vibe Insulin Pump and CGM System

FreeStyle Libre and FreeStyle Libre Pro

Contour Next One and Contour Next Link

Bewell Connects

Biosensor-based Monitor called Lumee

Touchscreen Receiver/Android App

OneTouch Via

MiniMed 670G/Enlite 3 with Hybrid Closed Loop

Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM with Bluetooth

Dario-Smart Meter from LabStyle

Notable Early-stage Investigative Glucose Monitoring Devices



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

ARKRAY Releases PocketChem VC PV-1350on Reducing Substances Meter

ARKRAY Releases BG Sensor

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Abbottâ€™ Glucose Monitoring Device

ARKRAY Releases Glycohemoglobin Analyzer ADAMS A1c HA-8190V

Intel Releases New Software Application Platform, IntelHAP

ARKRAY Releases GLUCOCARD W Blood Glucose Meter

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre Pro System Receives FDA Approval

Roche Launches Accu-Chek GuideÂ® System

Ascensia Launches CONTOURÂ®NEXT LINK 2.4 Blood Glucose Monitoring System (BGMS)

ACON Laboratories Launches On CallÂ® Pro Blood Glucose Meter

LifeScan Introduces OneTouch Verio Flexâ„¢



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

AgaMatrix Inc. Enters into a $32 Million Senior Term Loan Facility with Prospect

Fitbit Partners with Dexcom

Abbott Enters into Collaboration with Bigfoot Biomedical

Roche Acquires mySugr

Abbott Obtains the Health Canada License for FreeStyleÂ® Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System

Roche Signs a Partnership Agreement with Medtronic

TGA Approves for Abbottâ€™s FreeStyleÂ® Libre System

Glooko and Diasend Enter into Merger

BioTelemetry Acquires Telcare Medical Supply

Mitsui to Acquire Shares in Panasonic Healthcare Holdings

ARKRAY Collaborates with LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Renews Global Alliance with Medtronic

Senseonics Signs Distribution Agreement with Roche

Dexcom G5Â® Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Now Available on the Apple Watch

Cellnovo Signs a Commercial Agreement with Roche

Nemauraâ€™ sugarBEATÂ® Receives Notification of CE Approval

Tekcapital PLC Acquires the License for the Measurement of Glucose in Saliva

Abbott Obtains CE Mark for the FreeStyle Libre System

Nova Biomedicalâ€™s StatStrip Glucose Xpress 2 Receives FDA Clearance

Sinocare Acquires Nipro Diagnostics Inc.

LabStyleâ€™s Dario System Receives FDA Clearance

Panasonic Healthcare Acquires the Bayer Diabetes Care Business



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)

ACON Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

AgaMatrix, Inc. (USA)

Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Apex Biotechnology Corp. (Taiwan)

ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan)

Arkray USA, Inc. (USA)

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Beurer GmbH (Germany)

BIONIME Corporation (Taiwan)

Dexcom, Inc. (USA)

Entra Health Systems LLC (USA)

GlySens Incorporated (USA)

LifeScan, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Medtronic MiniMed, Inc. (USA)

Nova Biomedical Corporation (USA)

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Sanofi S.A. (France)

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co, Ltd. (Japan)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Taidoc Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Trividia Health, Inc. (USA)

Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Group/Segment

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Self Glucose Monitoring by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Self Glucose Monitoring by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Self Glucose Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Self Glucose Monitoring by Product Segment - Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Self Glucose Monitoring by Product Segment - Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Self Glucose Monitoring by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Glucose Strips by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Blood Glucose Strips by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Blood Glucose Strips by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Glucose Meters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Blood Glucose Meters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Blood Glucose Meters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lancets by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Historic Review for Lancets by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Lancets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Glucose Monitoring by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Historic Review for Continuous Glucose Monitoring by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Continuous Glucose Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

The US: The Largest Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Worldwide

Table 48: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s)

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Factor

Table 50: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2015E): Percentage Share of Number of Diabetics by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2015E): Percentage Share of Number of Diabetics by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Economic Burden of Diabetes

Table 54: Health Expenditure (in US$ Billion) on Diabetes in the US: 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Healthcare Reform Legislation: Impact on Glucose Monitoring Devices

Wearable and Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Favored

Innovations in BGM Devices: The Key Challenges Faced by Developers

Emerging "Grey Market" for Testing Strips

Clinical Study Raises Doubts over Utility of Self Blood Glucose Monitoring

Regulatory Landscape

FDA Guidance for Blood Glucose Meters

FDAâ€™s Proposal to Improve Blood Glucose Meter Accuracy in Critical Care Units Gathers Criticism

Regulations on Lancet Needles to be made More Stringent by FDA

TGC Protocols: A Key Driver for Point of Care BGM Market

Competitive Landscape

CGM Devices Marketplace: Highly Consolidated

Table 55: Leading Companies in the US CGM Market (2016 & 2020P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue for Abbott, DexCom, Medtronic, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Companies Focus on Research for Better Glucose Monitoring

Drugstores Benefit from the Diabetic Care Category

Integrated Products: An Upcoming Trend

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: US Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: US 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Diabetes Statistics and Aging Population in Canada: Opportunity Indicators for Glucose Monitoring Devices

Table 59: Diabetes Statistics in Canada (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s)

Table 60: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Aging Population in Canada (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Canadian Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Rapidly Growing Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Diabetes Sustains Market Demand

Table 66: Aging Population in Japan (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trends Influencing Glucose Monitoring Market Summarized

Table 67: Diabetes Statistics in Japan (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), National Diabetes Prevalence (%), Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s), and No. of Children with Type 1 diabetes (in â€˜000s)

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Japanese Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Healthy Growth Projected for the European Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

Diabetes Statistics in Europe

Table 71: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Reimbursement Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: European Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: European 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: European Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: European 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Diabetes & Aging Statistics: Opportunity Indicators for the French Market

Table 79: Diabetes Statistics in France (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), National Diabetes Prevalence (%), Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s), and No. of Children with Type 1 diabetes (in â€˜000s)

Table 80: Aging Population in France (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Sanofi S.A. - A Major France-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: French Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: French 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Diabetes & Aging Statistics: Opportunity Indicators for the German Market

Table 84: Diabetes Statistics in Germany (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), National Diabetes Prevalence (%), Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s), and No. of Children with Type 1 diabetes (in â€˜000s)

Table 85: Aging Population in Germany (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: German Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: German 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Diabetes & Aging Statistics: Opportunity Indicators for the Italian Market

Table 89: Diabetes Statistics in Italy (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), National Diabetes Prevalence (%), Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s), and No. of Children with Type 1 diabetes (in â€˜000s)

Table 90: Aging Population in Italy (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Italian Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

The United Kingdom: One of the Leading Spenders on Diabetes Related Healthcare

Table 94: Diabetes Statistics in United Kingdom (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), National Diabetes Prevalence (%), Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s), and No. of Children with Type 1 diabetes (in â€˜000s)

Table 95: Aging Population in the United Kingdom (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Obesity Cases - Increased Risk of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes in Children

Table 96: Number of Children with Type 1 Diabetes in Select Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

NHS England Launches Action for Diabetes Plan

NHS Guidelines for Lancets, Testing Strips, and Meters for Blood Glucose Testing

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters Gain Popularity

NICE Recommendations for Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 97: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: UK Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: UK 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Spain: Diabetes & Aging Statistics

Table 100: Diabetes Statistics in Spain (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), National Diabetes Prevalence (%), Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s), and No. of Children with Type 1 diabetes (in â€˜000s)

Table 101: Aging Population in Spain (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 102: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Spanish Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Large Proportion of Undiagnosed Population Provides Market Growth Opportunities

Diabetes & Aging Statistics

Table 105: Diabetes Statistics in Russia (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), National Diabetes Prevalence (%), Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s), and No. of Children with Type 1 diabetes (in â€˜000s)

Table 106: Aging Population in Russia (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 107: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Russian Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

High Risk Population and Underpenetrated Nature of the Market Offers Huge Growth Opportunities

Table 113: Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2016-2024: China, India, Russia, UK, Germany, Japan, France, Canada, Italy, Spain, and USA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Role of Healthcare Societies and Associations

India

Bangladesh

Western Pacific Declaration on Diabetes

Public and Private Sector Diabetes Care

Public Sector

Private Sector

B.Market Analytics

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China: A Market with Huge Untapped Potential for Glucose Monitoring Devices

Table 124: Leading Companies in the Chinese Glucose Meter Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue for Abbott, Ascensia, J&J, Omron, Roche, Sinocare & Yuyue (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Reimbursement of Glucose Monitoring Devices in China (2015): Glucose Meters and Test Stripsâ€™ Reimbursement Status and Percentage

Increasing Diabetes Incidence Remains an Important Growth Driver

Table 125: Diabetes Statistics in China (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), National Diabetes Prevalence (%), Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s), and No. of Children with Type 1 diabetes (in â€˜000s)

Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population

Table 126: Aging Population in China (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 127: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Chinese Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Diabetic Epidemic in the Country Drives Strong Demand for Glucose Monitoring Devices

Table 130: Diabetes Statistics in India (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), National Diabetes Prevalence (%), Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s), and No. of Children with Type 1 diabetes (in â€˜000s)

Growth Stimulants & Challenges in a Nutshell

Most Glucose Meters in Indian Market Feature Imported Technology

ICMR Develops New Indigenous, Low-Cost Diabetes Detection Technology

Market Restraints

B.Market Analytics

Table 131: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Indian Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Surging Number of Aging Individuals and Diabetic Patients Drive Market Adoption

Table 134: Aging Population in Rest of Asia by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Australia: A Growing Market for Glucose Monitoring Devices

Table 135: Diabetes Population in Australia (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Diabetics by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Diabetes Statistics in Australia (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), National Diabetes Prevalence (%), Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s), and No. of Children with Type 1 diabetes (in â€˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Diabetes in Latin America: Key Statistics

Table 140: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Central and South America (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population

Table 142: Aging Population in Latin America and the Caribbean by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Aging Population in Latin America by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 144: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 145: Latin American Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Diabetes Statistics in Africa and the Middle East

Table 147: African Diabetes and Population Statistics (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Diabetes Statistics in Africa (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Diabetes Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population

Table 151: Aging Population in the Middle East by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: Aging Population in Africa by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 153: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 154: Rest of World Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 155: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue in Dollars for Self Glucose Monitoring (Blood Glucose Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, and Lancets), and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 89) The United States (38) Canada (2) Japan (5) Europe (24) - France (1) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18) Middle East (1) Latin America (1)

