Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry
Feb 19, 2020, 13:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Monitoring Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Testing Strips, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Testing Strips will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205333/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$204.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$179.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Testing Strips will reach a market size of US$195.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.
- ACON Laboratories, Inc.
- AgaMatrix, Inc.
- Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.
- ARKRAY, Inc.
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Beurer GmbH
- Dexcom, Inc.
- GlySens Incorporated
- LifeScan, Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- Nova Biomedical Corporation
- Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Trividia Health, Inc.
- Ypsomed Holding AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Glucose Monitoring Devices: Enabling Easier and Efficient
Monitoring of the Global Diabetes Epidemic
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
Glucose Monitoring Undergoes Notable Transformation over the
Years: An Evolutionary Scan
Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features
in Each Period
Diabetes Incidence Reaching Epidemic Proportions Worldwide:
Foundation for Market Growth
Diabetes: One of the Leading Causes of Death Globally
Diabetes Incidence and Prevalence by Region/Country
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries are Dominant Markets, while Developing
Countries Spearhead Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Glucose Monitoring Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Popularity of Smart, Compact, Digital, Ergonomic, and
Wireless Glucose Monitors Drive Healthy Market Growth
Select Disruptive Glucose Monitors Promising Reduced Pain,
Lesser Data Load, and Zero Worries
Innovative Smart Glucometers for Sugar Monitoring
Need for Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Strong
Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices
Myriad Benefits of CGMs
CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption
Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of CGM Systems
Despite Competition from CGM Systems, SGM Devices Continue to
Dominate Sales
Blood Glucose Test Strips: The Largest Segment
Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood
Glucose Monitoring Systems
Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose:Sustaining Growth in
Demand
Key Trends in the Glucose Meter/Monitoring Systems
Smartphone Penetration Favors SMBG Market
Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products
Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market
Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices Offers a New Ray of
Hope
Undiagnosed Diabetes: A Major Healthcare Challenge Offering
Huge Untapped Potential
Undiagnosed Diabetics: More Prone to Cardiovascular Diseases
Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health
Complications Drives the Need for Timely Glucose Monitoring
Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM) Lead to
Cardiovascular Complications
Higher Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population
Benefit Market Expansion
Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling
the Market Potential
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Boosts Demand for SGM and CGM
Devices
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
K?Track: Discreet and Painless Glucose- Monitoring Wearable
The Sugar iQ App Provide Predictive Diabetes Care
DIABNEXT® CLIPSULIN®: World?s First A.I Tool for Diabetes
e-mosquito CGM Device
FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System
MyDario Mobile Data Management Platform
The New Handheld RL-BGM Device
TOUCH TG
Pocket-Sized Gadgets
Digital Contact Lenses
Gamification
Leveraging Big Data
Digital Tattoos
OneTouch® Verio Flex® Monitoring System
Artificial Pancreas System (APS): The Next Big Thing in Glucose
Monitoring
The First-of-its-Kind Artificial Pancreas by Medtronic
Non-invasive, Acetone Detecting Breathalyzer for Glucose Testing
Nanotechnology-based Breathalyzer for Non-Invasive Glucose
Monitoring
EMG 1000: Needle-free Device for Glucose Monitoring
Glucase: Smartphone Case with Glucose Testing Kit
Painless Diabetes Monitoring Using NFC Technology
GlucoSense: Laser Device for Non-invasive Monitoring of Glucose
Levels
ClearPath DS-120: Enabling Early Detection of Diabetes &
Prediabetes
NoStrip? Technology: Eliminating Need for Individual Test Strips
Other Innovative and Advanced Glucose Monitoring Systems
Notable Early-stage Investigative Glucose Monitoring Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Glucose Monitoring Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Glucose Monitoring Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Testing Strips (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Testing Strips (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Testing Strips (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Lancets (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Lancets (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Lancets (Product Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Blood Glucose Meters (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Blood Glucose Meters (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Blood Glucose Meters (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Transmitters & Receivers (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Transmitters & Receivers (Product Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Transmitters & Receivers (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Sensors (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Sensors (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Sensors (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Home Care (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Home Care (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Home Care (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 29: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the United
States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 30: United States Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Glucose Monitoring Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Glucose Monitoring Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glucose
Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Glucose Monitoring Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Glucose Monitoring Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in France by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Glucose Monitoring Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Glucose Monitoring Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Glucose Monitoring Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Glucose Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Russia by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Glucose Monitoring Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 98: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 101: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 104: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Glucose Monitoring Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 122: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Glucose Monitoring
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Glucose Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Glucose Monitoring Devices
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 146: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Glucose Monitoring Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Brazil by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Glucose Monitoring Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 168: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 170: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: The Middle East Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Glucose Monitoring Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glucose
Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Glucose Monitoring Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 188: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 191: Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Glucose Monitoring Devices
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Glucose Monitoring Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 198: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Glucose Monitoring Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Glucose Monitoring Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Glucose Monitoring Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Glucose Monitoring Devices
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in Africa by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Glucose Monitoring Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 77
