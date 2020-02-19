Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry Insights, 2020-2025 - Growing Popularity of Smart, Compact, Digital, Ergonomic, and Wireless Glucose Monitors

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glucose Monitoring Devices - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Testing Strips, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Testing Strips will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$204.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$179.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Testing Strips will reach a market size of US$195.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



MARKET OVERVIEW



Glucose Monitoring Devices: Enabling Easier and Efficient Monitoring of the Global Diabetes Epidemic

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Glucose Monitoring Undergoes Notable Transformation over the Years: An Evolutionary Scan

Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features in Each Period

Diabetes Incidence Reaching Epidemic Proportions Worldwide: Foundation for Market Growth

Diabetes: One of the Leading Causes of Death Globally

Diabetes Incidence and Prevalence by Region/Country

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries are Dominant Markets, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Glucose Monitoring Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Popularity of Smart, Compact, Digital, Ergonomic, and Wireless Glucose Monitors Drive Healthy Market Growth

Select Disruptive Glucose Monitors Promising Reduced Pain, Lesser Data Load, and Zero Worries

Innovative Smart Glucometers for Sugar Monitoring

Need for Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Strong Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices

Myriad Benefits of CGMs

CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption

Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of CGM Systems

Despite Competition from CGM Systems, SGM Devices Continue to Dominate Sales

Blood Glucose Test Strips: The Largest Segment

Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose:Sustaining Growth in Demand

Key Trends in the Glucose Meter/Monitoring Systems

Smartphone Penetration Favors SMBG Market

Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products

Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market

Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices Offers a New Ray of Hope

Undiagnosed Diabetes: A Major Healthcare Challenge Offering Huge Untapped Potential

Undiagnosed Diabetics: More Prone to Cardiovascular Diseases

Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Drives the Need for Timely Glucose Monitoring

Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM) Lead to Cardiovascular Complications

Higher Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion

of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Boosts Demand for SGM and CGM Devices

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

K'Track: Discreet and Painless Glucose- Monitoring Wearable

The Sugar iQ App Provide Predictive Diabetes Care

DIABNEXT CLIPSULIN: World's First A.I Tool for Diabetes

e-mosquito CGM Device

FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System

MyDario Mobile Data Management Platform

The New Handheld RL-BGM Device

TOUCH TG

Pocket-Sized Gadgets

Digital Contact Lenses

Gamification

Leveraging Big Data

Digital Tattoos

OneTouch Verio Flex Monitoring System

Artificial Pancreas System (APS): The Next Big Thing in Glucose Monitoring

The First-of-its-Kind Artificial Pancreas by Medtronic

Non-invasive, Acetone Detecting Breathalyzer for Glucose Testing

Nanotechnology-based Breathalyzer for Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring

EMG 1000: Needle-free Device for Glucose Monitoring

Glucase: Smartphone Case with Glucose Testing Kit

Painless Diabetes Monitoring Using NFC Technology

GlucoSense: Laser Device for Non-invasive Monitoring of Glucose Levels

ClearPath DS-120: Enabling Early Detection of Diabetes & Prediabetes

NoStrip Technology: Eliminating Need for Individual Test Strips

Other Innovative and Advanced Glucose Monitoring Systems

Notable Early-stage Investigative Glucose Monitoring Devices

MARKET ANALYSIS



COMPETITION

