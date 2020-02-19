Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry Insights, 2020-2025 - Growing Popularity of Smart, Compact, Digital, Ergonomic, and Wireless Glucose Monitors
Feb 19, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glucose Monitoring Devices - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Glucose Monitoring Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%.
Testing Strips, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Testing Strips will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$204.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$179.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Testing Strips will reach a market size of US$195.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.
- ACON Laboratories, Inc.
- AgaMatrix, Inc.
- Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.
- ARKRAY, Inc.
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Beurer GmbH
- Dexcom, Inc.
- GlySens Incorporated
- LifeScan, Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- Nova Biomedical Corporation
- Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Trividia Health, Inc.
- Ypsomed Holding AG
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Glucose Monitoring Devices: Enabling Easier and Efficient Monitoring of the Global Diabetes Epidemic
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Recent Market Activity
- Glucose Monitoring Undergoes Notable Transformation over the Years: An Evolutionary Scan
- Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features in Each Period
- Diabetes Incidence Reaching Epidemic Proportions Worldwide: Foundation for Market Growth
- Diabetes: One of the Leading Causes of Death Globally
- Diabetes Incidence and Prevalence by Region/Country
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Countries are Dominant Markets, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Glucose Monitoring Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Popularity of Smart, Compact, Digital, Ergonomic, and Wireless Glucose Monitors Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Select Disruptive Glucose Monitors Promising Reduced Pain, Lesser Data Load, and Zero Worries
- Innovative Smart Glucometers for Sugar Monitoring
- Need for Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Strong Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices
- Myriad Benefits of CGMs
- CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption
- Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs
- Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of CGM Systems
- Despite Competition from CGM Systems, SGM Devices Continue to Dominate Sales
- Blood Glucose Test Strips: The Largest Segment
- Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
- Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose:Sustaining Growth in Demand
- Key Trends in the Glucose Meter/Monitoring Systems
- Smartphone Penetration Favors SMBG Market
- Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products
- Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market
- Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices Offers a New Ray of Hope
- Undiagnosed Diabetes: A Major Healthcare Challenge Offering Huge Untapped Potential
- Undiagnosed Diabetics: More Prone to Cardiovascular Diseases
- Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Drives the Need for Timely Glucose Monitoring
- Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM) Lead to Cardiovascular Complications
- Higher Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion
- Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Boosts Demand for SGM and CGM Devices
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
- K'Track: Discreet and Painless Glucose- Monitoring Wearable
- The Sugar iQ App Provide Predictive Diabetes Care
- DIABNEXT CLIPSULIN: World's First A.I Tool for Diabetes
- e-mosquito CGM Device
- FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System
- MyDario Mobile Data Management Platform
- The New Handheld RL-BGM Device
- TOUCH TG
- Pocket-Sized Gadgets
- Digital Contact Lenses
- Gamification
- Leveraging Big Data
- Digital Tattoos
- OneTouch Verio Flex Monitoring System
- Artificial Pancreas System (APS): The Next Big Thing in Glucose Monitoring
- The First-of-its-Kind Artificial Pancreas by Medtronic
- Non-invasive, Acetone Detecting Breathalyzer for Glucose Testing
- Nanotechnology-based Breathalyzer for Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring
- EMG 1000: Needle-free Device for Glucose Monitoring
- Glucase: Smartphone Case with Glucose Testing Kit
- Painless Diabetes Monitoring Using NFC Technology
- GlucoSense: Laser Device for Non-invasive Monitoring of Glucose Levels
- ClearPath DS-120: Enabling Early Detection of Diabetes & Prediabetes
- NoStrip Technology: Eliminating Need for Individual Test Strips
- Other Innovative and Advanced Glucose Monitoring Systems
- Notable Early-stage Investigative Glucose Monitoring Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
(Total Companies Profiled: 77)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/heioqg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article