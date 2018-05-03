LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Gluten-free Beverages



The report covers the current scenario and estimates the value of the global gluten-free beverages market for the forecast period 2018-2022. The parent market for the global gluten-free beverages market is the global gluten-free food and beverages market.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global gluten-free beverages market to grow at a CAGR of 9.43% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gluten-free beverages market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Gluten-free Beverages Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

• DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP

• General Mills

• Kraft Heinz

• PepsiCo



Market driver

• Increasing number of people with gluten intolerances and allergies

Market challenge

• High price of gluten-free beverages

Market trend

• Increasing availability of gluten-free food and beverages

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



