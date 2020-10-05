Global Gluten-free Products Market (2020 to 2025) - Increasing Prevalence of IBS is Driving the Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-free Products Market by Type (Bakery products, Snacks & RTE products, Condiments & dressings, Pizzas & pastas), Distribution channel (Conventional stores, Specialty stores and Drugstores & Pharmacies), Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gluten-free products market size is estimated at USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025.



The global gluten-free products market is driven by the increased diagnosis of celiac disease and other food allergies. Also, health benefits and adoption of special dietary lifestyles and free-from foods from a majority population across the globe is expected to further drive the growth. Relatively high cost of gluten-free products as compared to the conventional gluten-containing products along with the fact that gluten-free products lack an adequate amount of dietary fibers, resulting in constipation and other ailments of the digestive system is expected to restrict the growth of the gluten-free products market in the long run.



Snacks and RTE products is projected as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



Based on the type, the market for snacks and RTE products is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Rising preference for convenience foods over conventional foods to drive the demand at a faster pace. Specifically, consumers consuming gluten-free breakfast cereals and bars have been gaining immense traction in the market, owing to their active ingredients helping them in avoiding health issues along with keeping them fresh and active throughout the day.



Mainstream food manufacturing companies are increasingly joining specialty and health food companies in offering gluten-free snacks & RTE products. Companies have learned that consumers with gluten intolerance, just like the rest of the population, due to their busy lifestyles and increased snacking occasions, require quality snacks & RTE products. Thus, companies are coming with a newer line of products in snack & RTE products that are gluten-free



Based on form, solid is projected to form the largest market during the forecast period.



The global gluten-free products market is majorly dominated by the solid form, across regions and countries. This is attributed to the fact that manufacturers of these products are into large-scale production of this form of gluten-free products, catering to the global end-consumer demand. Products such as bread, rolls, buns, cakes, cookies, crackers, wafers, biscuits, baking mixes & flours, breakfast cereals, snack bars, confectionery products, noodles, and RTE products fall under the solid form of the gluten-free product segment. Manufacturers operating in the gluten-free market are largely into the production of the solid form of gluten-free products owing to the higher sales of these products, longer shelf-life, easier logistics required, convenience in manufacturing and formulating, and lower costs of production.



The conventional stores segment, by distribution channel is projected to dominate the majority share.



Conventional stores were largely preferred by an array of consumers for purchasing gluten-free products. This is attributed to the factors such as the ease in accessing stores, availability of various product categories, and frequent purchasing destinations. Owing to this, the segment has accounted for the majority share in the global gluten-free products market, by distribution channel and also, is projected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.



