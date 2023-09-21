Global Gluten-Free Products Market Report 2023-2028 - Free Packaging and Clean Labeling to Meeting Consumer Expectations

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Sep, 2023, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-Free Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gluten-free products market size reached US$19.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$30.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2023-2028.

Gluten is a protein that is usually found in wheat products such as bread, baked goods, cereals and pasta. It is also present in barley-based products, including malt, malt vinegar, beer and various food colorings. Gluten provides elasticity and moisture to food products and aids in retaining the product shape while cooking.

Although this protein is safe for consumption, it should be avoided by individuals with celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, gluten ataxia and wheat allergy. They can choose from a wide range of gluten-free products such as olive oil, eggs, fish, vegetables, fruits and various herbs that assist in boosting energy levels, curing digestive ailments and reducing cholesterol and fat in the body.

North America represents the largest market share for gluten-free products across the globe.The rising prevalence of gluten intolerance, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and celiac disease across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is growing consumer awareness of the preventive measures that can be taken to manage such ailments, which is catalyzing the demand for easy-to-digest, gluten-free products.

Furthermore, owing to the busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, consumers are increasingly opting for gluten-free, ready to eat meals, pasta and baby food products. There is also a growing demand for weight management programs and diet plans that include grain-free food alternatives.

Moreover, owing to the thriving e-commerce industry, vendors are adopting online retail systems to provide a broad product range to the consumers. They are also manufacturing attractive and sustainable packaging with clean labeling to gain consumer attention, which is expected to impact the market positively.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global gluten-free products market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global gluten-free products market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global gluten-free products market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gluten-free products market?
  • What is the breakup of the global gluten-free products market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the global gluten-free products market based on the distribution channel?
  • What are the key regions in the global gluten-free products market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global gluten-free products market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

149

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$19.1 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$30.5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.1 %

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

  • Kraft Heinz Company
  • Hain Celestial Group
  • Boulder Brands
  • General Mills
  • Pinnacle Foods
  • Kellogg's
  • Hero Group
  • Freedom Nutritional Products
  • Warburtons
  • Barilla Group
  • Glutamel
  • Raisio Group
  • Dr. Schar Company
  • Domino's Pizza Enterprises
  • Alara Wholefoods Ltd
  • Genius Foods
  • Enjoy Life Foods
  • Silly Yak Foods

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Amongst these, bakery products represent the most preferred product category.

  • Bakery Products
  • Breads, Rolls, Buns, and Cakes
  • Cookies, Crackers, Wafers, and Biscuits
  • Baking Mixes & Flours
  • Snacks & RTE Products
  • Pizzas & Pastas
  • Condiments & Dressings
  • Others

Breakup by Source:

On the basis of the source, the market has been bifurcated into animal and plant sources.

  • Animal Source
  • Dairy
  • Meat
  • Plant Source
  • Rice and Corn
  • Oilseeds and Pulses
  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Conventional stores currently exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

  • Conventional Stores
  • Grocery Stores
  • Mass Merchandisers
  • Warehouse Clubs
  • Online Retailers
  • Specialty Stores
  • Bakery Stores
  • Confectionery Stores
  • Gourmet Stores
  • Drugstores & Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17zwei

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Car Loan Industry Report 2023-2028: Tech-Driven Transformations to the Fore - How Car Loan Providers Adapt to the Digital Age

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Outlook Report 2023-2027 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co, Amgen, Bayer, Roche, & Cipla

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.