Global Gluten-Free Products Market Report 2023-2028 - Free Packaging and Clean Labeling to Meeting Consumer Expectations

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-Free Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gluten-free products market size reached US$19.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$30.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2023-2028.



Gluten is a protein that is usually found in wheat products such as bread, baked goods, cereals and pasta. It is also present in barley-based products, including malt, malt vinegar, beer and various food colorings. Gluten provides elasticity and moisture to food products and aids in retaining the product shape while cooking.

Although this protein is safe for consumption, it should be avoided by individuals with celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, gluten ataxia and wheat allergy. They can choose from a wide range of gluten-free products such as olive oil, eggs, fish, vegetables, fruits and various herbs that assist in boosting energy levels, curing digestive ailments and reducing cholesterol and fat in the body.



North America represents the largest market share for gluten-free products across the globe.The rising prevalence of gluten intolerance, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and celiac disease across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is growing consumer awareness of the preventive measures that can be taken to manage such ailments, which is catalyzing the demand for easy-to-digest, gluten-free products.

Furthermore, owing to the busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, consumers are increasingly opting for gluten-free, ready to eat meals, pasta and baby food products. There is also a growing demand for weight management programs and diet plans that include grain-free food alternatives.

Moreover, owing to the thriving e-commerce industry, vendors are adopting online retail systems to provide a broad product range to the consumers. They are also manufacturing attractive and sustainable packaging with clean labeling to gain consumer attention, which is expected to impact the market positively.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global gluten-free products market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the global gluten-free products market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global gluten-free products market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gluten-free products market?

What is the breakup of the global gluten-free products market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the global gluten-free products market based on the distribution channel?

What are the key regions in the global gluten-free products market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global gluten-free products market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $30.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1 % Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

Kraft Heinz Company

Hain Celestial Group

Boulder Brands

General Mills

Pinnacle Foods

Kellogg's

Hero Group

Freedom Nutritional Products

Warburtons

Barilla Group

Glutamel

Raisio Group

Dr. Schar Company

Domino's Pizza Enterprises

Alara Wholefoods Ltd

Genius Foods

Enjoy Life Foods

Silly Yak Foods

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product Type:

Amongst these, bakery products represent the most preferred product category.

Bakery Products

Breads, Rolls, Buns, and Cakes

Cookies, Crackers, Wafers, and Biscuits

Baking Mixes & Flours

Snacks & RTE Products

Pizzas & Pastas

Condiments & Dressings

Others

Breakup by Source:

On the basis of the source, the market has been bifurcated into animal and plant sources.

Animal Source

Dairy

Meat

Plant Source

Rice and Corn

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Conventional stores currently exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Conventional Stores

Grocery Stores

Mass Merchandisers

Warehouse Clubs

Online Retailers

Specialty Stores

Bakery Stores

Confectionery Stores

Gourmet Stores

Drugstores & Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17zwei

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets