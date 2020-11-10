Global Gluten-Free Ready Meals Market to 2025 Featuring Key players - Conagra, Amy's Kitchen, Inc, and Nestle

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gluten-Free Ready Meals Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gluten-Free Ready Meals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecast period.



Gluten-free ready meals are high in demand, due to rising instances of gluten allergies and celiac disease, a disorder which causes inflammation in small intestines. The gluten-free food helps in maintaining the digestive systems, cholesterol levels, and increases energy levels. Australia is the largest producer of gluten-free food in the Asia-Pacific region and a significant exporter to the United States and western Europe markets, making it a significant market for gluten free ready meals.



The promotion of the benefits of a gluten-free diet, coupled with the increasing awareness of gluten intolerance, is vivacious to develop the markets. The absence of significant domestic production in Asia, positions South Australia, as a leading market for exporting into markets with limited competition.



Key Market Trends



Supermarkets Led the Largest Market Share



The distribution strategies, in line with the choices and preferences of consumers' buying patterns, are expected to infuse growth momentum in the sales of gluten free ready meals. The hypermarket/supermarket mode of distribution channels remains strong in mature markets, like the United States, France, etc. followed by convenience stores.



Supermarkets/hypermarkets, such as Walmart, Tesco, and Sainsbury's are the most viable distribution channels in these countries. These outlets attract the higher footfalls and it results in the high sales of the free-from products. The penetration of these products is increasingly visible in supermarkets that efficiently cater to the changing shopping trends and offer greater convenience.



The United Kingdom Held a Substantial Market Share



The stringent government regulation for labelling allergens such as gluten free on food products including coupled with about 8.5 million consumers in 2019 (According to Sustain Health Magazin) following a gluten free diet have resulted in an increasing number of consumers opting gluten free ready meals in the country. The consumers are well aware of product differentiation and need to buy a trusted label, when it comes to following a strict diet.



Moreover, high availability of gluten free meals through private label brands at relatively lower prices than a regular brand is pushing consumers to buy gluten free ready meals. Supermarkets such as Sainsbury's and Tesco are introducing in-house ready meals featuring gluten free claims to capture the market share.



Competitive Landscape



Global gluten-free ready meals market is fairly consolidated among few key players; however, a significant portion is captured by private label brands as well. Over the past few years, expanding one's market presence in emerging economies has been a key strategy behind the major companies' growth. With growing income levels and an increasing level of knowledge regarding the consumption of healthy food in these economies, companies are catering to the healthy needs of the people.



The launch of new and innovative products, and the expansion of product portfolios through mergers and acquisition have been the crucial strategies for higher market penetration by key players, like Conagra, Amy's Kitchen, Inc, and Nestle.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Frozen Meal

5.1.2 Dried Meal

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarket/ Hypermarket

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Online Stores

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Amy's Kitchen

6.4.2 Conagra, Inc.

6.4.3 Nestle SA

6.4.4 Kerry Group

6.4.5 Unilever

6.4.6 Kirsty's

6.4.7 Dr. Schar AG / SPA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jx6tep

