Global Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market 2018-2022

About Glycated Hemoglobin Testing

Glycated Hemoglobin Testing helps to determine the average blood glucose level of individuals two to three months prior to the test to understand whether diabetes is controlled.

Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.13% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global glycated hemoglobin testing market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of instruments and glycated haemoglobin assays from hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare centers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio's report, global glycated hemoglobin testing market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Abbott
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• Danaher
• EKF Diagnostics
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

Market driver
• Growing elderly population
Market challenge
• Limitations of HbA1c tests
Market trend
• Rising demand for rapid diagnostic tests and POCT
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

