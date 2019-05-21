Global Glycerin Industry

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Glycerin in Thousand pounds by the following End-Use Applications: Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins, and Other Applications.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- BASF SE

- Cargill, Inc.

- CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG

- Croda International Plc

- Ecogreen Oleochemicals







GLYCERIN MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Glycerin: A Non-Toxic Polyol Compound with Widespread Applications

Market Overview & Outlook

Competition

Vegetable Glycerin Market Poised to Witness Healthy Growth

Supply Glut of Crude Glycerin to Continue with Biodiesel Production Slated to Cross 14 Billion Gallons by 2020

Table 1: Robust Double Digit Growth in Biodiesel Production to Aggravate Supply Glut of Crude Glycerin & Reprocessed Refined Glycine: Global Demand for Biodiesel (In 000 Gallons) by Geographic Region for the Years 2016 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emerging New Uses of Crude Glycerin Bring the Promise of Easing Supply Surpluses of Refined Glycerin in the Medium to Long-Term Period

Government Initiatives to Drive Glycerol Consumption

Falling Prices of Petroleum Derived Feedstock to Challenge Glycerin Demand

Table 2: Falling Prices of Petroleum Based Feedstocks as a Result of Plummeting Crude Oil Prices & the Ensuing Changes in Cost Differentials between Feedstocks to Impact Glycerin Demand & Use: OPEC Crude Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2012 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Global Spending on Medicines Drives Glycerin Use in the Pharmaceutical End-Use Sector

Table 3: Strong Global Spending on Medicines & the Ensuing Spur in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Expands Glycerin Applications in the Pharma Sector: Global Spending on Medicines in US$ Billion by Geographic Region for the Years 2010 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Volume of Processed Food Production & Replacement of Polyols to Sustain Glycerin Use in Food Processing

Table 4: Stable Demand for Packaged Foods Supported by a Growing Population Sustains Demand for Food Grade Glycerin: Global Sales of Packaged Food (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Trend of Using Healthful Ingredients to Boost Athletic Endurance to Spur Demand for Glycerin in Sport and Fitness Nutrition Products

Table 5: Growing Global Sales of Sports and Fitness Drinks to Spur Glycerin Fortification to Support Hydration in Athletes: Global Retail Sales of Sports and Energy Drinks (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Demand for Cosmetics Supported by Consumer Focus on Appearance Maintenance Drives Demand for Glycerin

Table 6: Strong Demand for Potent Antiaging Solutions Throws the Spotlight on Glycerin as a High Value Active Ingredient Capable of Fighting the Effects of Aging Skin: World Market for Anti-Aging Products (in US$ Million) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Glycerin Emerges as a High Profile Macro-Ingredient in Animal Feed Rations

Table 7: Focus on Livestock Productivity & the Ensuing Focus on Feed Efficiency and Management Spurs Demand for Glycerin Fortified Animal Feed: World Market for Animal Feed Additive (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Glycerin as a Renewable Feedstock for Chemicals to Benefit from the Migration Towards Sustainable Production Practices

Table 8: Robust Market for Renewable Chemicals & Developments in Glycerin Hydrogenolysis, Etherification & Dehydration to Spur Use of Glycerin as a Renewable Feedstock in the Production of Commodity Chemicals: Global Market for Renewable Chemicals (in US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technical Versatility of Glycerin Expands Application Opportunities in the Industrial Sector

Growing Focus on Hydrogen as a Clean Fuel to Spur Use of Glycerin in Hydrogen Gas Production

Table 9: Growing Production of Hydrogen Gas to Benefit Glycerin as a Potential Feedstock for Hydrogen Generation: Global Production of Hydrogen Gas (in Million Metric Ton) for the Year 2010 & 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Glycerin - An Introduction

Product Profile

Typical Properties of Glycerin

Designations for Glycerin Grades

Soap Lye Crude and Saponification Crude Glycerin

USP Glycerin

CP Glycerin

High Gravity Glycerin

Dynamite Glycerin

Food-grade Glycerin

Oleo Chemicals: Eco-friendly, Versatile and Highly Functional

Occurrence of Glycerin

Uses of Glycerin

Classification Based on Raw Materials

Harmful Effects

Production Processes

Microbial Fermentation

From Animal and Vegetable Fats

The Soap Making Process

Biosynthesis of Glycerol from Glucose

As a Co-Product of Various Products

Production of Glycerol through Carbon-13 Dioxide

Conversion of Glycerophosphocholine to Glycerol

The Sulfite Process

Fermentation by Osmiophilic Yeast

Purification of Glycerin

Substitutes of Glycerin

Pentaerythritol

Maltol

Sorbitol

Propylene Glycol

Xylitol

Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

Hydrovance Moisturizing Agent

Glycerin Vs Substitutes

Researching New Applications for Crude Glycerin

Crude Glycerin for the Production of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Crude Glycerin as Fuel

Crude Glycerin in Plastics

Crude Glycerin as Raw Material for Biogas Generation

Glycerin Pellets - A Potential Fuel Source

Some Other Innovative Applications of Crude Glycerin

An Overview of the Key Regulations for Glycerin Use

Canadian General Standards Board Permitted Substances List

CODEX Alimentarius Commission Guidelines

European Economic Community Council Regulation

International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements

Japan Agricultural Standard for Organic Production

Organic Foods Production Act





3. ANALYSIS OF END-USE APPLICATIONS



Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products

Glycerin Consumption in the Pharma and Personal Care Sector

Uses of Glycerin in Pharmaceuticals

Glycerol - For Preventing Dehydration

Glycerin as a Suppository

Personal Care Products

Glycerin - A Popular Humectant and Emollient

Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry

Global Skin Care Sector

Developed Markets Dominate Consumption

Moisturizers Lead the Skin Care Products Market

Hair Care Products

Glycerin in Hair Care

Oral Care Products

Glycerin Mainly Used in Toothpastes

Food & Beverages

Applications

Food Industry: Market Trends

Sports Beverages Use Glycerol to Prevent Dehydration

Tobacco

Use of Glycerin in Tobacco Products

Glycerin Humectants to Elevate Health Risks Associated with Tobacco

Polyether Polyols

Consumption of Glycerin in Polyether Polyols Production

Polyols

Applications of Polyols

Alkyd Resins

Glycerin Usage in Alkyd Resins: Market Analysis.

Lower VOC Emitting Compounds Preferred Over Alkyd Resins

Other Applications

Explosives

Lubricants

Epoxy Resins

Paper

Biological Research

Drying Foliage with Glycerin

Fabric Softeners

Cellophane

Glycerol - A Cost-effective and Sustainable Alternative to Propel Ship Engines

Glycerol-based Isobutanol





4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Musim Mas Europe to Take Over Dutch Glycerin Refinery

ChemPoint Inks Distribution Agreement with Corbion

Louis Dreyfus to Inaugurate New Glycerin Refinery

KLK to Acquire Oleochemicals Business of Emery Oleochemicals

BenchMark Energy Inks Manufacturing Agreement for Antifreeze Production

Owner Resource Group Takes Over CHEM Group Holdings

Lignol Energy Completes Acquisition of Territory Biofuels

Marathon Petroleum Acquires Biodiesel Facility from Felda Iffco





5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Croda International Plc (UK)

Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore)

Godrej Industries Ltd. (India)

IOI Group (Malaysia)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

KLK OLEO (Malaysia)

Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

PMC Biogenix, Inc. (USA)

Procter & Gamble Chemicals (USA)

PT. Cisadane Raya Chemicals (Indonesia)

PT. Sumi Asih Oleochemical Industry (Indonesia)

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Thai Glycerine Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

The Dow Chemical Company (USA)

Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Vance Bioenergy Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Global Glycerin Consumption by Geographic Region

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Glycerin Consumption by End-Use Application

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin in Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Refined Glycerin in Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin in Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin in Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Refined Glycerin in Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin in Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin in Tobacco by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Refined Glycerin in Tobacco by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin in Tobacco by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin in Polyether Polyols by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Refined Glycerin in Polyether Polyols by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin in Polyether Polyols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin in Alkyd Resins by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Refined Glycerin in Alkyd Resins by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin in Alkyd Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Refined Glycerin in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET





1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

FDA Urges Drug Makers to Conduct Tests on Glycerin Extracted from Jatropha Biodiesel Plants

Key Statistics

Table 31: US Glycerin Market (2016): Spot Prices in US$ per Pound (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: US Glycerin Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Industry for Biodiesel, Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols, and Soaps & Methyl Ester Sulphonate (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: US Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: US 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Canadian Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Japanese Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

European Consumption of Refined Glycerol on the Rise

Table 42: European Glycerin Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Industry for Biodiesel, Oleochemicals, Soaps and Other Methyl Esters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

European Union Strengthens Green-Fuel Initiatives

Table 43: Spot Prices for Glycerin in Europe for the Year 2016E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 50: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: French Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: French 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: German Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: German 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 56: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Italian Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Croda International Plc - A Key Player in the UK Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: UK Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: UK 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 62: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Spanish Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 65: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Russian Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Oleochemical Industry in South East Asia

Table 71: South-East Asian Glycerin Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Industry for Biodiesel, Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols, Methyl Ester Sulphonate, and Saponification (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Table 78: Chinese Glycerin Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Industry for Biodiesel, Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols, Methyl Ester Sulphonate and Soaps (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Chinese Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Indian Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



Market Analysis

Table 88: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. LATIN AMERICA



Market Analysis

Table 91: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Latin American Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 97: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Brazilian Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. MEXICO

A.Market Analysis

Mexican Market Overview

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 100: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Mexican Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 103: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Refined Glycerin by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Polyether Polyols, Alkyd Resins and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 63) The United States (22) Japan (7) Europe (14) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (4) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19) Latin America (1)

