Global Glycerol Market (2019-2023) is Dominated by Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Corporation Berhad, Procter & Gamble, and Wilmar International

The personal care and pharmaceutical products are a dominant segment in glycerol which will lead to market growth. The expanding interest for healthy skin items and the developing inclination for glycerol in pharmaceutical products and personal care products is encouraging the development of the market.



Thus, the rising demand for glycerol in personal care and pharmaceutical products is driving the market growth at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.



Favorable government policies



The favorable government policies have boosted the market growth. Glycerol is embarked as an eco- friendly product that does not contribute to greenhouse gas emission, hazardous pollutants, and VOCs as it is produced from fats and oils of animal and plant origin.



Availability of substitutes



Sorbitol, diethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and ceramides are used as substitutes for glycerol. Owning to the cost advantages and stable raw material prices, these substitutes can significantly hinder the growth of the market.



Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Emery Oleochemicals

IOI Corporation Berhad

Procter & Gamble

Wilmar International

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Pharma and personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Polyether polyols - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Tobacco humectants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOURCE

Market segmentation by source

Comparison by source

Biodiesel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fatty acids - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fatty alcohols - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Soap industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by source

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for glycerol in propylene glycol and epichlorohydrin production

Growing demand for glycerol in food and beverages

Increasing demand for biodiesel

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Emery Oleochemicals

IOI Corporation Berhad

Procter & Gamble

Wilmar International

