Global Glycerol Market (2019-2023) is Dominated by Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Corporation Berhad, Procter & Gamble, and Wilmar International
The personal care and pharmaceutical products are a dominant segment in glycerol which will lead to market growth. The expanding interest for healthy skin items and the developing inclination for glycerol in pharmaceutical products and personal care products is encouraging the development of the market.
Thus, the rising demand for glycerol in personal care and pharmaceutical products is driving the market growth at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.
Favorable government policies
The favorable government policies have boosted the market growth. Glycerol is embarked as an eco- friendly product that does not contribute to greenhouse gas emission, hazardous pollutants, and VOCs as it is produced from fats and oils of animal and plant origin.
Availability of substitutes
Sorbitol, diethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and ceramides are used as substitutes for glycerol. Owning to the cost advantages and stable raw material prices, these substitutes can significantly hinder the growth of the market.
Key Players
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Cargill
- Emery Oleochemicals
- IOI Corporation Berhad
- Procter & Gamble
- Wilmar International
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Pharma and personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Polyether polyols - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Tobacco humectants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOURCE
- Market segmentation by source
- Comparison by source
- Biodiesel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Fatty acids - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Fatty alcohols - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Soap industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by source
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for glycerol in propylene glycol and epichlorohydrin production
- Growing demand for glycerol in food and beverages
- Increasing demand for biodiesel
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
