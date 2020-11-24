Global Glycomics Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Reach $2.43 Billion by 2026 from $1.08 Billion in 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glycomics Market by Product, by Application, by End-User, Geography Forecast Up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the Glycomics market is growing at a CAGR of ~14.49% during the forecast period of 2020 -2026



The major factors driving the glycomics market are advancements in technology used in glycomics instrumentation, increasing demand for the proteomics market, and funding for the proteomics and glycomics research support in the market growth. Somehow, the expensive tools used in the analyses is a restraint to some extent in the glycomics market growth.



Glycomics is the comprehensive study of the structure of the glycomes, including genetic, physiologic, pathologic, and other aspects of the given cell or organism. Glycomics study is majorly used in various applications such as drug discovery, oncology, immunology, and others.



Glycomics market is expanding globally, and the factors driving this market are increased research activities on glycomics research, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have been investing in research and development, and the development in the proteomics market. In addition, developing countries such as India and China are providing productive opportunities for vendors in this market. However, expensive tools are expected to hinder the glycomics market in the forecast period.



The Glycomics market based on the product is divided into enzymes, instruments, kits, carbohydrates, and reagents & chemicals. The enzyme segment has acquired the largest share in the glycomics market growth because the enzymes can be consumed, and the enzymes are largely used in the research and development and drug discovery processes.



In the application segment, the drug discovery and development is accounted to have the largest share in the glycomics market due to the increasing investments in research and development in the companies such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology along with increasing academic research institutes research activities in drug discovery.



Further, based on end-users, the market has been segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and clinical laboratories. Academic and research institutes have acquired the largest share in the market due to the increased research and development activities in the drug discovery in academic research institutes.



North America has been the major contributor in the glycomics market due to the increased funding and advanced technology used in the glycomics research and improvised R&D in pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery. Europe is also expected to take the second-largest share in the market growth.



Globally, developing countries are providing opportunities for the market players; in addition, the rise in the biomarker discoveries and the emerging countries provide the opportunity to the glycomics market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Industry Outlook

Industry Overview

Industry Trends

Market Snapshot

Market Definition

Market Outlook

PEST Analysis

Porter Five Forces

Related Markets

Market characteristics

Market Evolution

Market Trends and Impact

Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

Regulatory Impact

Market Offerings

Market Segmentation

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

DRO - Impact Analysis

Product: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

Enzymes

Glycosidases & Neuramidases

Glycosyltransferases & Sialytransferases

Other Enzymes

Instruments

Mass Spectrometry Instruments

Chromatography Instruments

Arrays

Other Instruments (electrophoresis instruments, NMR instruments, and HPLC columns)

Kits

Glycan Releasing Kits

Glycan Labelling Kits

Glycan Purification Kits

Other Kits

Carbohydrates

Oligosaccharides

Monosaccharides

Other Carbohydrates

Reagents & Chemicals

Application: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

Drug Discovery & Development

Disease Diagnostics

Other Applications

End User: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Geography: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Comparison Analysis

Market Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

Product Launches and execution

Vendor Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

Business Strategy

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

New England Biolabs

Danaher

Shimadzu Corporation

Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc. Waters Corporation

Companies to Watch

Raybiotech, Inc.

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Z Biotech, Llc.

Chemily Glycoscience

Dextra Laboratories Ltd.

Lectenz Bio

Ludger Ltd.

Valiant Co., Ltd.

Sanyo Fine Co., Ltd.

Analyst Opinion



