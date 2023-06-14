Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $5.24 Billion by 2032

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product , By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glycomics/glycobiology market size is expected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Rising investments and implementation on glycomics research by both government and private organizations, high development of many novel drugs & therapeutics, and progress in proteomics are key factors boosting global market growth.



In the last decades, glycomics has gained high popularity as an emerging field of research and has a wide range of applications in oncology, diagnostics, drug discovery, and immunology and is also being used in determining cancer cells and regulating cell regulation.

Thus, the market is expected to grow significantly and have huge opportunities shortly. For instance, in April 2022, Bruker announced the availability of its new novel MALDI HiPLEX-IHC tissue imaging solution for timsTOF flex combined with unbiased lipidomics, metabolomics, and glycomics tissue imaging.



The growing prevalence of cancer and other related diseases among people worldwide has led to the rising use of glycobiology in research activities for cancer treatment, because of the relevance of surface glycan in both neoplastic and metastatic characteristics of tumor cells present in human body. Lung cancer amounted to a leading number of cancer deaths, with a total estimated 1.8 million deaths followed by colorectal with about 1 million deaths.



Furthermore, precision medicine has rapidly grown in recent years and many large pharma and biotech companies are investing larger funds to develop various targeted drugs, which can be effectively used for a specific patient group. In addition, a researcher has also shown that the mutation in glycosyltransferases or other related enzymes alters the glycome and also causes over 100 types of human congenital disorders.

Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Report Highlights

Instruments segment accounted for largest market share in 2022 on account of increasing adoption of innovative instruments across various applications including diagnostics

Drug discovery & development segment held the largest market revenue share in 2022, owing to the increase in prevalence of personalized medicine to address chronic diseases

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are likely to be the largest end-use segment over the forecast period due to the increased investment and efforts by the companies on technology development and product enhancement.

North America dominated the global market in 2022, which is highly attributed to the growing proliferation of precision medicine and increasing healthcare spending in countries like the US and Canada .

