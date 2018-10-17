Global Glyphosate Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 90 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

- BASF SE

- Bayer AG

- China National Chemical Corporation

- DowDuPont, Inc.

- FMC Corporation



GLYPHOSATE MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Herbicides: An Introductory Prelude

Key Statistical Data

Table 1: World Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fungicides, Herbicides (Selective and Non-Selective), Insecticides, Seed Treatments and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Herbicides Market by Crop (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Cereals (Rice, Maize and Other Cereals), Cotton, Fruits & Vegetables, Soybeans and Other Crops (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Herbicides Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BASF, Bayer, DowDuPont, Monsanto, Syngenta and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Glyphosate: One of the Widely Used Herbicides in the World

Table 4: World Glyphosate Market by Application Area (1997, 2007 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Agricultural and Non-Agricultural Applications (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World Glyphosate Market by Crop Type (2007 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Conventional Crops and Herbicide-Tolerant (HT) Crops (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Wide Ranging Benefits Offered in Weed Control Help Sustain Market Momentum

Broad-Spectrum Full-Fledged Weed Control

Table 6: Efficacy of Glyphosate-Based Herbicides on Select Large Broad-Leaved Weeds (as a Percentage of Foliar Kill) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increased Crop Yield and Crop Produce Quality

Cost Effective Weed Control

Reduced Need for Selective and Residual Herbicides

Reduced Occurrence of Pests and Diseases

Low Soil Erosion

Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Evolve as Primary Consumers

Table 7: Developing Regions Account for over Half of World Glyphosate Market: Percentage Breakdown of Glyphosate Consumption (Volume) for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Glyphosate Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Volume) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Crop Area by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Table 10: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market

Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category, Common Name and Botanical Name

Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

Table 11: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Undernourished Population Worldwide by Geographic Region (2015): Number of Undernourished People (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Number of People Fed by Each Hectare of Planted Land Worldwide: (1960-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales

Table 14: Global GM Crop Acreage (in Million Hectares (Mha)) for Years 2007, 2012 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global GM Adoption by Country (2007, 2012 and 2017): Percentage Breakdown of GM Crop Acreage for Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, India, US, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands

Table 16: Global Biotech Seeds Market by Trait (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Area Planted for Herbicide Tolerant, Double & Triple Stack, and Insect Resistant (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate Production

Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand

Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

Continued Debate on Toxic Nature of Glyphosate

Restrictions on Use of Glyphosate in Select Countries: A Snapshot

Rising Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds

Table 17: Growing Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds: Number of New Glyphosate-Resistant Cases Identified Worldwide from 2006 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds Worldwide: Brief Details of Common Name, Botanical Name, and Country of Occurrence

Upcoming Selective Herbicides





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Agro-Chemicals & Herbicides: A Brief Introduction

Glyphosate: An Overview

Physical & Chemical Properties of Glyphosate

Formulations of Glyphosate

Chemical Structure

Mode of Action

Manufacturing Processes

Glycine Process

Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Pathway

Methods of Glyphosate Application

Applications of Glyphosate

Glyphosate as a Broad Spectrum Systemic Herbicide

Genetically-Modified Crops

Miscellaneous Applications

Select Trade Names

Glyphosate: A Historical Perspective





5. TOXICOLOGICAL ASSESSMENT



Impact of Glyphosate on Agroecosystem

Soil Persistence

Water Persistence

Soil Microorganisms

Plant Diseases

Weed Resistance to Glyphosate

Glyphosate Replacements

Alternative Herbicides

Alternative Weed Management





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Highly Consolidated Market

Market Share Findings

Table 18: Leading Players in the Global Glyphosate Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology, Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien, Monsanto, Sinochem Group, Wynca Group, Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese Companies Fast Spreading their Footprint

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

China National Chemical Corporation (China)

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

FMC Corporation (USA)

Fuhua Tongda Agro-chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

JingMa Group (China)

Nufarm Limited (Australia)

Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Sinochem Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

UPL Limited (India)

Wynca Group (China)

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Co. Ltd. (China)

6.2 Recent Industry Activity

Bayer Completes Acquisition of Monsanto

Bayer Divests Seed and Herbicide Businesses to BASF

Sinochem International to Divest Stake in Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical

UPL to Acquire Arysta LifeScience

Nufarm Acquires FMC's European Herbicide Product Portfolio

Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont

FMC to Acquire DuPont's Crop Protection Business

ChemChina Takes Over Syngenta

ChemChina Decides to Merge Adama and Hubei Sanonda

Sumitomo Chemical to Acquire Stake in Excel Crop Care





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Consumer of Glyphosate

Table 22: US Represents the Single Largest Market for Glyphosate: Percentage Breakdown of Glyphosate Consumption (Volume) for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: US Glyphosate Market by Application Area (1997, 2007 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Agricultural and Non-Agricultural Applications (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: US Glyphosate Market by Crop (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Alfalfa, Corn, Cotton, Sorghum, Soybeans, Wheat and Other Crops (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emergence and Rise of Glyphosate

Growing Penetration of Roundup-Ready Crops Benefit Market Prospects

Emphasis on GM Crops Extends Lucrative Opportunities

Table 25: Select Approved GM Crops to be used as Food and Feed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Preference for Herbicide-tolerant GM Seeds over Insect- tolerant Varieties Sustain Market Demand

Market Share Findings

Table 26: Leading Players in the US Corn Herbicides Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monsanto, Syngenta and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Leading Players in the US Soybean Herbicides Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FMC, Monsanto, Syngenta and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: The US Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 30: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Canadian Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 32: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Japanese Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

Market Analysis

Table 34: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: European Historic Review for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 37: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: French Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 39: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: German Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 41: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Italian Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 43: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: The UK Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 45: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Spanish Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 47: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Russian Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 49: Rest of European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Rest of European Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Expanding Market for Glyphosate in Asia-Pacific

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Accounts for Significant Share of World Glyphosate Market: Percentage Breakdown of Glyphosate Consumption (Volume) for Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India & China: Important Current and Future Markets in Terms of Consumption

Table 52: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-

Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Percentage Population by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-

Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate by Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate by Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

China Evolves into a Major Force in the Global Glyphosate Horizon

Industry Snapshots

End-Use Profile Set to Alter Market Dynamics

New Formulations Proliferate Following Government Regulations

Glyphosate Formulation 41% IPA Gains Popularity Subsequent to 10%SL Ban

Industry Reorganization Likely in the Immediate Future

Resolving Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Growth

Competition Heats Up

Market Share Analysis

Table 57: Leading Players in the Chinese Glyphosate Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for Fuhua Tongda Agro-chemical Technology, Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical, Sinochem Group, Wynca Group, Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Chinese Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 India

Market Analysis

Table 60: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Indian Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

High Uptake of Herbicide-Tolerant Crops Bodes Well

Argentina: Important Regional Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Latin American Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Monsanto Dominates the South African Glyphosate Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Rest of World Historic Review for Glyphosate Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 90 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 99) The United States (11) Canada (2) Japan (1) Europe (9) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (70) Middle East (4) Latin America (2)

