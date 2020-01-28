Global GMO Testing Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO Testing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.8%. Stacked, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Stacked will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$40.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$34.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Stacked will reach a market size of US$77.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$328.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ALS Ltd.; AsureQuality; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Bureau Veritas SA; Eurofins Scientific SE; Intertek Group PLC; Merieux NutriSciences Corporation; Microbac Laboratories, Inc.; Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH; SGS SA; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Tuv Sud AG







