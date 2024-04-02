Global Go Cloud Services announces the first automated Cannabis Inventory Compliance Report and Score

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Go Cloud Services unveils its groundbreaking Cannabis Inventory Compliance Report and Score, transforming inventory and compliance management for cannabis regulators, financial institutions, and licensed cannabis businesses.

The Cannabis Inventory Compliance Report and Score offers a streamlined inventory management solution, utilizing cloud technology and advanced algorithms to ensure compliance with industry standards. It provides actionable insights and real-time visibility to governments, banks, credit unions, and licensed cannabis owners.

Key features of the Cannabis Inventory Compliance Report and Score include:

Automated Compliance Monitoring: The platform continuously monitors inventory data in real-time, flagging potential compliance issues instantly. Customizable Compliance Metrics: Regulators can tailor criteria and thresholds to meet specific state and local requirements, enabling personalized monitoring and reporting. Scalable Solution: The platform grows with your inventory compliance needs as your operations expand. Comprehensive Reporting: The intuitive dashboard provides detailed reports and visualizations, offering insights into compliance trends and improvement areas. Actionable Recommendations: In addition to compliance scores, the platform delivers actionable recommendations and best practices to help regulators effectively address compliance issues.

"The Alameda County Community Development Agency has renewed our comprehensive Cannabis Code Enforcement Program with Global Go Cloud Services. With the Global Go Cloud Apps, the County can efficiently inspect, monitor, report on, and rank cannabis businesses for facility and inventory compliance," said Edward Labayog, Code Enforcement Manager for the Alameda County Planning Department.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Cannabis Inventory Compliance Report and Score, which is being utilized by our cannabis government agency clients. Our automated solution spotlights cannabis inventory compliance and reporting," said Steve Owens, President, Global Go Cloud Services. "With our innovative cloud services, cannabis regulators, banks, and businesses can compare scores across licensed operations and reduce inventory compliance risks."

Contact: Steve Owens 303-800-9717

About Global Go and Global Go Cloud Services

Global Go LLC provides sophisticated consulting services to the global cannabis and hemp industry. Powered by our Global Go Cloud Services technology platform, team of cannabis industry pioneers and world-class consultants, Global Go helps leading cannabis businesses evolve and succeed. We support government regulators, financial institutions, Tribal Nations, and licensed cannabis operators.

