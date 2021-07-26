Global Gold Bullion Market Expected to Reach USD 115,175.8 Million by 2027, With a CAGR Of 12.1% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports titled, "Global Gold Bullion Market by Product Types (Gold Bars, and Gold Bullion Coins), Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027", The global gold bullion market was valued at USD 37,448.8 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 115,175.8 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by growing consumption of gold in jewelry.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Gold Bullion Market

On the basis of product types, the market is segmented into gold bars and gold bullion coins. The gold bars segment accounted for a market share of 72.6% in 2020. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing preference for gold bars by investors due to low average premium. A gold bar is a gold ingot made of highly refined metallic gold that consists a high level of purity. Gold bars are classified as cast or minted depending upon the process of manufacture. Cast bars are cast into iron molds, once they cool down, and marked with the refiner's seal, its purity, weight, and unique serial number. The gold bullion coins segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period, owing to its easy liquidation at the time of selling. Bullion coins are usually minted in weight denominations, which are fractions of one troy ounce. Gold bullion coins acted as a primary mode of currency in the past centuries; however, the arrival of the international fiat currency system changed the role of gold bullion coins to an investment asset and collectible article. Small investors often purchase gold bullion coins as a bulwark against inflation.

In terms of distribution channels, the gold bullion market is bifurcated into offline and online. In terms of revenue, the offline segment accounted for a market share of 80.5% in 2020. Offline distribution channel involves local gold bullion dealers and shops. These shops allow buyers to assess the gold bullions prior to purchase. Offline stores eliminate the costs of shipping and allows buyers to immediately access gold bullion rather than waiting for the bullions to arrive via post. Offline stores often charge a high premium in contrast to online purchases. These high premiums are charged to help the sellers cover their overhead expenses.

The growth of the segment is attributed to the buyers' ability to physically see the gold bullion prior to its purchase. The online segment is anticipated to grow owing to the flexibility and convenience offered by online portals to the consumers. Online distribution channel refers to sale of products using an online portal such as company websites or web shops. Online sale of products increases customer reach. E-commerce platforms are gaining acceptance as distribution channels, owing to the rising number of tech-savvy consumers and growing preference for online portals. Moreover, sellers sell across states, towns, and borders, eliminating all geographical limitations. Certified gold bullion dealers provide insured delivery as per live spot-based pricing.

Based on regions, the global Gold Bullion market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific constituted significant share of the global market in 2019 and is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as India and China are the powerhouses of gold consumption in the region. Gifting bullion during key events such as weddings is typical in India and many other Asian cultures. This is likely to drive the market in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The market in Europe is anticipated to hold a noteworthy share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of the London Bullion market (the largest gold bullion market in the world) and Zurich gold market.

is anticipated to hold a noteworthy share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of the London Bullion market (the largest gold bullion market in the world) and gold market. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The gold markets in China , Hong Kong , Japan , Australia , and India attract a high number of buyers. Gold bullion coins are gifted to loved ones in many Asian cultures and are considered auspicious. All these factors are estimated to propel the market in the region.

is estimated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The gold markets in , , , , and attract a high number of buyers. Gold bullion coins are gifted to loved ones in many Asian cultures and are considered auspicious. All these factors are estimated to propel the market in the region. The market in North America is projected to expand at a rapid pace, owing to the large pool of gold bullion buyers. The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are projected to expand considerably.

Read 215 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Gold Bullion Market by Product Types (Gold Bars, and Gold Bullion Coins), Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online), and Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

