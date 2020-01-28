Global Gold Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.3 Thousand Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. Central Banks & Other Investments, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 677.8 Tons by the year 2025, Central Banks & Other Investments will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 47.7 Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 37.8 Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Central Banks & Other Investments will reach a market size of 41 Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 368.6 Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Furukawa Co., Ltd.; Johnson Matthey PLC; Tertiary Minerals PLC; Vedanta Resources PLC







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gold Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Gold Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Gold Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Tons by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Gold Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Central Banks & Other Investments (Type) World Market

by Region/Country in Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Central Banks & Other Investments (Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Central Banks & Other Investments (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: ETFs & Similar Products (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: ETFs & Similar Products (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: ETFs & Similar Products (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Total Bars & Coin Demand (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Total Bars & Coin Demand (Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Total Bars & Coin Demand (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Technology (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Technology (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Technology (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Jewelry (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Jewelry (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Jewelry (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gold Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Gold Market Estimates and Projections

in Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Gold Market in the United States by Type: A Historic

Review in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Gold: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Gold Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Tons

by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Gold Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons

by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Gold Historic Market Review by Type in Tons:

2009-2017

Table 27: Gold Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Gold Market Growth Prospects in Tons by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Gold Historic Market Analysis in China in Tons by

Type: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Gold Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gold Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Gold Market Demand Scenario in Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Gold Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective

in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Gold Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons

by Type: 2018-2025

Table 35: Gold Market in Europe in Tons by Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Gold Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Gold Historic Market Scenario in Tons by Type:

2009-2017

Table 39: French Gold Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Gold Market Growth Prospects in Tons by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Gold Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Tons by

Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Gold Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Gold Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Gold Historic Market Analysis in Tons by Type:

2009-2017

Table 45: German Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Gold: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Tons by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Gold Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Gold Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons

by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Spanish Gold Historic Market Review by Type in Tons:

2009-2017

Table 51: Gold Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Gold Market Estimates and Projections in Tons

by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Gold Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in

Tons for 2009-2017

Table 54: Russian Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Tons by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Gold Market in Rest of Europe in Tons by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Gold Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis

in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Gold Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Gold Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and

Projections in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Gold Historic Market Scenario in Tons by

Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Gold Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Gold Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Gold Historic Market Analysis in Tons by

Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Australian Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Indian Gold Historic Market Review by Type in Tons:

2009-2017

Table 69: Gold Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Gold Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Gold Historic Market Analysis in Tons by

Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Gold Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gold: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Tons by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Gold Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gold Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Gold Market Trends by Region/Country

in Tons: 2018-2025

Table 77: Gold Market in Latin America in Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Gold Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Gold Market Growth Prospects in Tons

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Gold Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

Tons by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Gold Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Tons by Type: 2018-2025

Table 83: Gold Market in Argentina in Tons by Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Gold Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Gold Historic Market Scenario in Tons by

Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Gold Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Gold Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Gold Historic Market Analysis in Tons by

Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Mexican Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Gold Market Estimates and

Projections in Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Gold Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A

Historic Review in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Gold Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Gold Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

Tons: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Gold Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: The Middle East Gold Historic Market by Type in

Tons: 2009-2017

Table 99: Gold Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Gold: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Gold Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Tons

by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Iranian Gold Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons

by Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Gold Market in Israel in Tons by Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Gold Market Growth Prospects in Tons

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Gold Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

Tons by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Gold Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Gold Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Gold Historic Market Analysis

in Tons by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Gold Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Gold Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Gold Historic Market Analysis in

Tons by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Gold Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Gold Market Estimates and Projections in

Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Gold Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in

Tons for 2009-2017

Table 117: African Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



FURUKAWA

JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC

TERTIARY MINERALS PLC

VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

