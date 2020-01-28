Global Gold Industry
Jan 28, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.3 Thousand Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. Central Banks & Other Investments, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 677.8 Tons by the year 2025, Central Banks & Other Investments will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 47.7 Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 37.8 Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Central Banks & Other Investments will reach a market size of 41 Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 368.6 Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Furukawa Co., Ltd.; Johnson Matthey PLC; Tertiary Minerals PLC; Vedanta Resources PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gold Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gold Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Gold Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Tons by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Gold Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Central Banks & Other Investments (Type) World Market
by Region/Country in Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Central Banks & Other Investments (Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Central Banks & Other Investments (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: ETFs & Similar Products (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: ETFs & Similar Products (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: ETFs & Similar Products (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Total Bars & Coin Demand (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Total Bars & Coin Demand (Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Total Bars & Coin Demand (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Technology (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Technology (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Technology (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Jewelry (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Jewelry (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Tons: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Jewelry (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gold Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Gold Market Estimates and Projections
in Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Gold Market in the United States by Type: A Historic
Review in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Gold: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Gold Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Tons
by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Gold Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons
by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Gold Historic Market Review by Type in Tons:
2009-2017
Table 27: Gold Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Gold Market Growth Prospects in Tons by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Gold Historic Market Analysis in China in Tons by
Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Gold Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gold Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Gold Market Demand Scenario in Tons by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Gold Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Gold Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons
by Type: 2018-2025
Table 35: Gold Market in Europe in Tons by Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Gold Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Gold Historic Market Scenario in Tons by Type:
2009-2017
Table 39: French Gold Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Gold Market Growth Prospects in Tons by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Gold Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Tons by
Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Gold Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Gold Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Gold Historic Market Analysis in Tons by Type:
2009-2017
Table 45: German Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Gold: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Tons by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Gold Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Gold Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons
by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Gold Historic Market Review by Type in Tons:
2009-2017
Table 51: Gold Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Gold Market Estimates and Projections in Tons
by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Gold Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in
Tons for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Tons by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Gold Market in Rest of Europe in Tons by Type: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Gold Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis
in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Gold Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Gold Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and
Projections in Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Gold Historic Market Scenario in Tons by
Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Gold Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Gold Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Gold Historic Market Analysis in Tons by
Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Gold Historic Market Review by Type in Tons:
2009-2017
Table 69: Gold Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Gold Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Gold Historic Market Analysis in Tons by
Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Gold Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gold: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Tons by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Gold Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gold Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Gold Market Trends by Region/Country
in Tons: 2018-2025
Table 77: Gold Market in Latin America in Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Gold Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Gold Market Growth Prospects in Tons
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Gold Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Gold Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Tons by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Gold Market in Argentina in Tons by Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Gold Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Gold Historic Market Scenario in Tons by
Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Gold Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Gold Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Gold Historic Market Analysis in Tons by
Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Gold Market Estimates and
Projections in Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Gold Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A
Historic Review in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Gold Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Gold Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
Tons: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Gold Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Gold Historic Market by Type in
Tons: 2009-2017
Table 99: Gold Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Gold: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Tons by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Gold Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Tons
by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Gold Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Gold Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons
by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Gold Market in Israel in Tons by Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Gold Market Growth Prospects in Tons
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Gold Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Gold Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Gold Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Gold Historic Market Analysis
in Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Gold Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Gold Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Gold Historic Market Analysis in
Tons by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Gold Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Gold Market Estimates and Projections in
Tons by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Gold Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in
Tons for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Gold Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
FURUKAWA
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
TERTIARY MINERALS PLC
VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
