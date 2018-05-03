Global Gold Market Review 2017-2018 & 5 Year Outlook

The report presents a thorough study of gold, covering both global and regional markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities. Comprehensive data showing gold worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided.

Each country's market overview covers the following: gold production in the country, major manufacturers, gold consumption, gold trade.

The report offers a 5-year outlook on the reviewed market, including gold market volume predictions and prices trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1. WORLD GOLD INDUSTRY

1.1. General data about gold

1.2. Gold market trends

Gold resources globally

Production and consumption

Demand structure

1.3. Prices



2. GOLD INDUSTRY IN EUROPE

2.1 Finland

2.2 Italy

2.3 Poland

2.4 Spain

2.5 Sweden

2.6 United Kingdom



3. GOLD INDUSTRY IN CIS

3.1 Azerbaijan

3.2 Georgia

3.3 Kazakhstan

3.4 Kyrgyzstan

3.5 Russia

3.6 Tajikistan

3.7 Uzbekistan



4. GOLD INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC

4.1 Australia

4.2 China

4.3 India

4.4 Indonesia

4.5 Japan

4.6 Malaysia

4.7 New Zealand

4.8 Papua New Guinea

4.9 Philippines

4.10 South Korea



5. GOLD INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA

5.1 Canada

5.2 USA



6. GOLD INDUSTRY IN LATIN AMERICA

6.1 Argentina

6.2 Brazil

6.3 Chile

6.4 Guatemala

6.5 Colombia

6.6 Mexico

6.7 Peru

6.8 Surinam

6.9 Venezuela



7. GOLD INDUSTRY IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.1 Burkina Faso

7.2 Egypt

7.3 Ethiopia

7.4 Ghana

7.5 Guinea

7.6 Mali

7.7 Saudi Arabia

7.8 Sudan

7.9 Tanzania

7.10 Turkey

7.11 South Africa

7.12 Zimbabwe



8. GOLD INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 2022

8.1. Production forecast, projects

8.2. Demand future trends

8.3. Consuming industries



