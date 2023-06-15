Global Gold Nanoparticles Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030 - Water Soluble Segment to Account for $4.9 Billion Market Share

15 Jun, 2023, 14:45 ET
Global Gold Nanoparticles Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Gold Nanoparticles estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Water Soluble, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oil Soluble segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR
The Gold Nanoparticles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 11.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Here's How Nanotechnology is Helping in the Fight Against COVID-19
- Focus on Gold Nanoparticles in Developing COVID-19 Vaccines and Tests
- Mologic Receives Grant for Developing Gold Nanoparticles-Based COVID-19 Test
- Use of Gold Nanoparticles for COVID-19 Detection
- Sugentech Obtains FDA EUA for SGTi-flex COVID-19 IgG
- Industrial Applications Take a Hit as COVID-19 Evolves Into an Economic Crisis
- Virus Led Recession Impacts Nanotechnology in Applications Areas Sensitive to Economic Health & Fiscal Climate
- Long-Term Growth Fundamentals Remains Strong
- The Science Behind Nanotechnology
- An Introduction to Gold Nanoparticles
- Physical, Chemical, and Thermal Properties of Gold Nanoparticles
- Applications of Gold Nanoparticles
- Gold Nanoparticles Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Geographic Landscape
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Use of Metal Nanoparticles in Medicine and Dentistry Boosts Market
- Research Activity Continues to Garner Interest
- Gold Nanoparticles Open New Avenues in Combinatorial Cancer Therapy
- Application of Gold Nanoparticles in Cancer Imaging Garners Significant Attention
- Global New Cancer Cases in Million
- Increasing Importance of Gold Nanoparticles in Targeted Drug Administration
- Gold Nanoparticles Allow Accurate & Timely Diagnosis of Cancer
- Gold Nanoparticles in Photodynamic Therapy
- Going Beyond its Role as Fortune Builder to Potential Treatment of Prostate Cancer through Nanoparticles
- Application of GNPs in Controlling Viral Activity
- Possible Application of GNPs for Enhancing Thermal Ablation of Focused Ultrasound Therapy
- Gold Nanoparticles in Cardiovascular Diseases
- Gold Nanoparticles Hold Potential to Help Molecular Imaging Scale New Heights
- Gold Nanoparticles Emerge as Compelling Biomaterial for Dentistry Applications
- Dental Fillings Make Use of Gold Nanoparicles
- Healthcare Applications to Buck the Virus Led Downturn
- As a Hidden Healthcare Crisis Begins to Unfold as a Result of Postponed Non-COVID Care, Nanotechnology in Cancer Care Will Become Even More Important
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide
- Electronics Industry Emerges as an Important End-Use Market for Gold Nanoparticles
- Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects
- Falling Demand for Electronics & Semiconductors Impacts Consumption Patterns for Nanomaterials
- Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers
- Use of Colorimetric Sensors in Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for the Market
- Water Purification: A Viable Application
- Gold Nanoparticles Exude Brimming Potential to Support Nanobiotechnology
- Researchers Bet on Gold Nanoparticles for Inspection of 3D-Printed Structures & Parts
- Future Spotlight on Gold Nanoparticles to Efficiently Harness Renewable Energy
- Technology Advancements Boost Market Growth
- Gold Nanoparticles Employed to Combat Harmful Biofilms
- Volatile Prices of Gold: A Major Market Restraint
- Strict Regulations & Compliance Requirements Related to Nanomaterial Usage Impedes Growth
