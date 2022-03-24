What's New for 2022?

Companies: 47 - Players covered include American Elements; BBI Solutions; AURION Immuno Gold Reagents & Accessories; CLINE SCIENTIFIC AB; Cytodiagnostics Inc; Abcam plc; Johnson Matthey Plc; Meliorum Technologies, Inc.; nanoComposix; NanoLab, Inc.; Nano Werk LLC; NanoHybrids Corp.; Nanopartz Inc.; Particle Works; Merck KGaA; Solaris Nanosciences Corporation; TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. and Others.

Segments: Type (Water Soluble, Oil Soluble, Other Types); End-Use (Healthcare, Electronics, Catalytic Activity, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Gold Nanoparticles Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2026

Gold nanoparticles (GNPs or AuNPs) refer to gold particles with diameter in the range of 1-100 nanometers (nm). Gold nanoparticles are produced in the form of nanocages, nanospheres, nanorods, nanoclusters, nanoshells, and nanocubes, and are typically characterized by large surface area, high electron conductivity, bio-inertness, stability, and superior solubility features. Nanoparticles are high in surface-to-volume ratio, as a result can offer tremendous driving force to diffuse, particularly at high temperatures. In comparison to bulk gold, GNPs melt at very low temperatures. While the bulk gold melts at 1064°C, GNPs melt at 300°C. When applied to various day-to-day useful products, NPs are found to impart various desirable properties. The solar radiation absorption properties are found to be greater in GNPs in comparison to the traditional bulk gold, making them the most desirable candidates for application across photovoltaic cell manufacturing sector.

Gold nanoparticles are employed in different applications such as catalysis, probes, sensors, therapeutic agent delivery, photodynamic therapy, and electronics. Gold nanoparticles are generally used in areas which require targeted drug and other biomolecule delivery. Further, gold colloids facilitate biomarker detection of different conditions and diseases. Gold nanoparticles also function as optical imaging probes. These particles are widely used as catalysts in organic reactions, carbon-coupling, and redox reactions, as they demonstrate considerable activity at ambient temperature, which enhances reaction selectivity. Gold nanoparticles can either be used in powdered solid or colloidal formats. Producers are experimenting with novel techniques of synthesis, such as physical and chemical methods, and green technique. Among them, the green method is non-toxic and eco-friendly.

Global Gold Nanoparticles market is projected to register healthy growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$4.9 Billion in 2022 is projected to reach US$7.9 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Gold Nanoparticles, accounting for an estimated 32.5% share of the global total. The market, estimated at US$1.4 Billion in 2022 is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for Gold Nanoparticles, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.

The market is expected to be driven by the advancements in the area of nanotechnology, its growing use in the field of medicine (especially in dentistry), and for diagnostics and target imaging. In dentistry, gold nanoparticles are employed as contrast agents in the OCT approach, and offer benefits such as destruction of bacteria and cancer cells. Nanoparticles are increasingly being used in targeted cancer imaging and treatment, due to increased biocompatibility and selective accumulation in tumor cells. The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer is expected to promote demand for gold nanoparticles in the forthcoming years. Further, their growing application in sophisticated electronics and in the cosmetics and photometry industries is fuelling gains in the market. Gold nanoparticles are widely employed in electronic products including transistors, printable inks, and electronic chips. They are registering increasing use in chip design, fostered by the rising electronics miniaturization. The surging demand for high-end consumer electronics due to rising interest in technological advancements is expected to bode well for the market. The market is also gaining from the efforts concentrated on managing the size and shape of gold nanoparticles for impacting their catalytic, optical, electric, and magnetic characteristics, which is resulting in novel application areas.

Opportunities in the gold nanoparticles market continue to emerge in new application verticals such as target imaging for cancer therapy and dental filling in dentistry. Electronics industry is another prominent end-use sector for gold nanoparticles market. In electronics, gold nanoparticles gain traction in producing inks for storage devices, microchips and hard disks; and in making photo-sensors and thin-film transistors. Gold nanoparticles also remain relevant in catalytic activities in energy processing, bulk chemicals, fine chemicals, and food processing settings. Robust emphasis on research & development and technological advancements such as the roll out of injectable plant plastids to improve biosynthesis has a strong bearing on adoption rates. More

