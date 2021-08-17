Global Golf Cart Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
Aug 17, 2021, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Golf Cart Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global golf cart market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A golf cart, or golf buggy, refers to a low-speed motorized vehicle that is primarily used for the transportation of golfers and equipment within the premises of a golf course. It usually runs on a gasoline engine, solar power or electric motor and is available in a wide variety of sizes and passenger capacities. Golf carts aid in saving labor, time and minimizing the workload on caddies while offering an overall enjoyable experience to the passengers. Apart from golf courses, modified versions of these carts are also used in airports, hotels, shopping malls and other private properties.
Rapid urbanization, along with the increasing preference for golf as a luxury sport, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, a rising number of golf courses and membership-only country clubs is also providing a boost to the market growth. These clubs use golf carts for various promotional and marketing activities through advertisement boards and banners to attract a large number of customers. The development of advanced electric and solar golf carts is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In comparison to the traditionally used gasoline-based carts, these golf carts are more environment-friendly and have minimal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Apart from this, the advent of golf cart rental services is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. Rented golf carts are widely being used in symposiums, tradeshows, exhibitions and other events for cost-effective internal transportation. Other factors, including the introduction of GPS-enabled golf carts and upgraded lithium batteries, along with improving standards of living of the masses, are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Club Car (Ingersoll Rand Inc.), E-z-go (Textron), Garia Inc, JH Global Services Inc., Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd, Marshell Green Power, Speedways Electric, Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tomberlin (Columbia Vehicle Group Inc.), etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global golf cart market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of the COVID-19 on the global golf-cart market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the seating capacity?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global golf cart market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Golf Cart Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Electric Golf Cart
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Gasoline Golf Cart
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Solar Golf Cart
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Golf Course
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Personal Services
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Commercial Services
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Seating Capacity
8.1 Small (2-4 Seater)
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Medium (6-8 Seater)
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Large (Above 8 Seats)
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Club Car (Ingersoll Rand Inc.)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 E-z-go (Textron)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Garia Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 JH Global Services Inc
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Marshell Green Power
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Speedways Electric
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Tomberlin (Columbia Vehicle Group Inc.)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
