Global Golf Legend Sir Nick Faldo Partners with Medterra

"Sir Nick's dedication to the sport and far-reaching platform makes this is a dream partnership for Medterra as it allows us to share the benefits of CBD on a larger scale," says Medterra CEO Jay Hartenbach. "We are honored to collaborate with Sir Nick in sharing how he incorporates our products into his everyday life."

"Joining the Medterra family is an incredible honor," says Sir Nick Faldo. "Medterra has been a game changer for me in my wellness routine – it's a part of my day-to-day regime and essential in staying in peak performance shape both physically and mentally."

Winner of six Majors, including three Masters Tournaments and three Open Championship titles, Faldo was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1997 and continues to be one of the most recognizable names in golf, through his TV commentary for major golf championships and Lead Analyst for GOLF ON CBS. As someone who is constantly on-the-go, Faldo recommends incorporating Medterra's Sleep Tight Gummies , one of Medterra's best sellers, into your daily routine, which combine natural ingredients such as melatonin, chamomile, passion flower and lemon balm for a restful night and ready for the focus on the day ahead.

After years of post-game soreness, Faldo discovered Medterra was also the best solution for muscle recovery. He recommends Medterra's Rapid Recovery Cream — a powerhouse combination of organic ingredients, including menthol and arnica — to provide a rapid, cooling effect perfect for joint and muscle soreness.

All Medterra products adhere to the brand's industry-leading quality and purity standards. Every ingredient is individually sourced to ensure high-quality, non-GMO and organic cultivation, and the COA (certificate of analysis) is available on the website.

Medterra is the most widely distributed CBD company in the world, with its portfolio of products sold in over 23,000 retail locations in the U.S. and more than 120,000 distribution points globally, including necessary businesses like leading national grocery and drugstore chains, as well as online . For a nearby retailer store location, please visit https://medterracbd.com/store-locator . For more information about Medterra, please visit www.medterracbd.com and follow @medterracbd on Instagram and on Facebook .

ABOUT MEDTERRA INC:

Founded in 2017, Medterra has quickly grown to become one of the leading global wellness brands in the industry. The Brightfield Group recognized Medterra as the number two CBD company in the U.S. Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

