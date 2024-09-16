Global Good Consulting and Amani Institute Announce Merger to Form Global Good x Amani

With almost 25 years of combined experience, Global Good x Amani operates from offices in India, Kenya, and the United States. Together, the newly formed entity merges the expertise of two long-time collaborators. Collectively, they have served over 350 clients, trained more than 13,000 social impact professionals across 70 countries, and facilitated 500+ multi-day organizational development programs. Global Good x Amani clients will also benefit from being part of The Global Good Fund's broader social impact ecosystem, which includes nonprofit programs and a social impact venture capital fund, further enhancing the consultancy's ability to deliver comprehensive solutions.

Expanded Expertise and Reach

Global Good x Amani serves a wide range of clients, including Fortune 100 companies, small and mid-size businesses, foundations, nonprofits, and government agencies. "Our merger with Amani Institute is a transformative milestone," said Carrie Rich, CEO of the merged consultancy and The Global Good Fund. "By uniting our strengths, we enhance our ability to deliver scalable, innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. This merger opens a new chapter in our journey to drive greater social impact and sustainable growth across the globe."

Customized Solutions for Sustainable Impact

Global Good x Amani combines deep expertise with strong cultural understanding and local partnerships. "Joining forces with Global Good Consulting is a pivotal moment for Amani Institute," said Roshan Paul, Founding CEO of Amani Institute. "By merging, we can leverage our combined experience and global reach to offer unmatched services. We are excited to continue our mission of creating lasting social change in communities worldwide."

About Global Good x Amani

Global Good x Amani is a leading provider of leadership development and social impact consulting solutions worldwide. Formed by the merger of Global Good Consulting and Amani Institute, the organization brings together expertise, cultural understanding, and global reach to deliver innovative solutions for clients across various sectors.

