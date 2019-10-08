Global Gourmet Chef to Debut Her Growing Food Start-Up on QVC, Wednesday, October 9

The journey to QVC began nearly one year ago when a talent broker discovered Jafflz and Chef Meryl and was impressed by the innovative, high quality, clean label handheld concept and its variety of flavorful meals and began pitching the brand to QVC.

"As an emerging brand about to expand into more retail chains and markets, the exposure that QVC will provide is tremendous," explains Jafflz founder Chef Meryl. "It's a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness of our wholesome, clean label versions of a classic toasted pocket I knew as a youth. We are providing busy families a super convenient and unique way to enjoy delicious all-natural meals, chock full of clean, premium ingredients with no artificial preservatives."

Produced in Utah, Jafflz are currently sold in the frozen sections of 477 stores, 391 being Kroger banners (Smith's, Ralph's and Fry's), and others including Sendik's, Busch's and Central Market. More store partnerships will be announced soon for 2020.

ABOUT JAFFLZ

Jafflz® Toasted Pockets, a staple of Chef Meryl van der Merwe's childhood in Cape Town, South Africa, are stuffed with globally-inspired fillings borne of years spent in some of the world's most exotic places as a professional chef for an exclusive clientele on superyachts and in grand estates. One such client was Under Armour Founder/CEO Kevin Plank who recognized her potential and provided the seed capital for Jafflz. Made with clean, 100% natural ingredients, Jafflz products contain "NO FAKE STUFFZ"! No added sugar in the bread, and never any hormones, nitrates or antibiotics in any Jafflz recipe. New this year: Jafflz uses only 100% Utah grass-fed beef. Savory or sweet, Jafflz are ideal for any meal or snack. Offerings include Ham, Egg & Cheese, Chicken Enchiladas, Vegan Indian Curry, Mac n' Cheese, Sloppy Joe, Cheese Pizza and Apple Pie.

Jafflz.com

