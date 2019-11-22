Global Gout Disease Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 4,273.4 Million by 2027

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global gout disease treatment market was valued at US$ 2,385.7 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Gout Disease Treatment Market:

Increasing research and development activities by market players for developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of gout is expected to drive growth of the gout disease treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2018, R-Pharm and its collaborators such as Covance, ZAO Unimed Laboratories, and Data Matrix Solutions, initiated phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of RPH-104 (interventional drug candidate) in comparison to Voltaren (diclofenac) for the treatment of acute gout.

Moreover, researchers are continuously focusing on evaluating the effects of colchicine in the treatment of gout diseases, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period For instance, in May 2019, Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris, initiated phase 4 clinical trial to compare the maximum blood concentrations of colchicine between responders and non-responders to colchicine treatment during gout flare. The aim of the study is to optimize colchicine prescription for the treatment and prophylaxis of gout flare. The study is estimated to complete by December 1, 2020.

Furthermore, increasing regulatory approvals for monoclonal antibody is expected to drive growth of the monoclonal antibody segment in the gout disease treatment market. For instance, in March 2013, Novartis received the European Commission approval for llaris (canakinumab) for the treatment of patients with acute gouty arthritis as well as frequent gouty attacks. It can also be used in the treatment of patients, who are unresponsive to drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), colchicine, and corticosteroids. It is the first biologics approved in the EU for the treatment of gout.

Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the gout disease treatment market over the forecast period, owing to increasing regulatory approval of products indicated for the treatment of gout disease. For instance, in August 2018, Grünenthal GmbH received marketing authorization for their product Duzallo (Allopurinol and Lesinurad), a fixed-dose combination (FDC) therapy indicated for the treatment of hyperuricaemia in adult gout patients. The marketing authorization was granted for 28 European Union member states and the European Economic Area (EEA) countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global gout disease treatment market is expected to witness CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), owing to new product developments. For instance, Duzallo, developed by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., is a combination of lesinurad and allopurinol. The drug received the U.S. FDA approval in August 2017 for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with gout in the patients who have not achieved target serum uric acid (sUA) levels with allopurinol alone.

is expected to witness CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), owing to new product developments. For instance, Duzallo, developed by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., is a combination of lesinurad and allopurinol. The drug received the U.S. FDA approval in for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with gout in the patients who have not achieved target serum uric acid (sUA) levels with allopurinol alone. Among the drug class, colchicine segment, is expected to witness significant growth in the gout disease treatment market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of product approvals from regulatory agencies. For instance, in February 2019 , Zydus Cadila received the U.S. FDA approval for colchicine tablets USP, a U.S. - reference listed drug, to prevent or treat gout attack.

Major players operating in the global gout disease treatment market include:

AstraZeneca Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis International AG, Teijin Pharma Limited, Simcere Pharmaceutical, JW Pharmaceutical Corporation, Horizon Therapeutics Plc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., Zyla Life Sciences (Pty) Ltd., and Neu Micromed International Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Gout Disease Treatment Market, By Drug Class:

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)



Corticosteroids



Colchicine



Urate-lowering Agents



Monoclonal Antibody

Global Gout Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral



Injectable

Global Gout Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Global Gout Disease Treatment Market, By Region:

North America



U.S.







Canada



Europe



U.K.







Germany







Italy







Spain







France







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



Australia







India







China







Japan







ASEAN







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East



GCC







Israel







Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa







Central Africa







North Africa

