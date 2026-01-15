Global Governance Initiative: China's wisdom illuminating the future

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily: With global governance at a new crossroads, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative, advocating five core principles. Politicians and scholars from across the world have noted that this initiative directly addresses governance challenges of our time, forges a broad consensus, and illuminates the path forward for building a more just and equitable global governance system.

