Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform market size reached US$ 35.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 68.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Governance, risk and compliance (GRC) refer to the collection of capabilities that are utilized for tackling the broad issues of an organization's governance, enterprise risk management and compliance with regulations. GRC platforms aid in identifying, assessing and managing risks that have the potential to interfere with an organization's operations and objectives. Their employment in a workspace improves the decision-making process, increases optimal investments, and minimizes fragmentation among various divisions and departments. They are also utilized to coordinate the involvement of people, processes and technologies in a corporation to reduce the complexity for supervisors and effectively manage costs.

Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing requirement for enhancing operational activities in a workspace. There has been an increase in the number of organizations, which follow the prevailing corporate regulations and adopt GRC solutions to streamline business processes, centralize various programs and efficiently achieve their overall targets. Along with this, there has been a considerable increase in the volumes of digital data that requires effective analysis and monitoring to safeguard sensitive information.

Consequently, cloud-based GRC solutions are increasingly being utilized across numerous workspaces for effectively managing data from across several databases, email systems, and data warehouses. Moreover, the growing incidences of government intervention on corporate functions for ensuring fair trade practices are catalyzing the demand for enterprise GRC (EGRC) platforms. They assist in mitigating the complexity of complying with new or updated regulatory policies without obstructing regular business operations.

Furthermore, the global outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the working patterns of the corporate sector, with the majority of the organizations opting for remote working policies. This has propelled the widespread utilization of GRC solutions by businesses, which is expected to offer a detailed understanding of the prevailing market scenarios that can assist them in taking calculated risks and achieving a strong market position.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corp, SAP SE, EMC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Oracle Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Newport Consulting Group, LLC, and BWise BV.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global governance risk and compliance platform market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global governance risk and compliance platform market?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the solution?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the component?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the service?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

5.5 Market Breakup by Solution

5.6 Market Breakup by Component

5.7 Market Breakup by Service

5.8 Market Breakup by End-User

5.9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

5.10 Market Breakup by Region

5.11 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

6.1 On-Premises

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cloud

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Solution

7.1 Audit Management

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Risk Management

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Policy Management

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Compliance Management

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Software

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Services

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Service

9.1 Integration

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Consulting

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Support

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Small Enterprise

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Medium Enterprise

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Large Enterprise

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

11.1 BFSI

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Construction and Engineering

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Energy and Utilities

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Government

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Healthcare

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast

11.6 Manufacturing

11.6.1 Market Trends

11.6.2 Market Forecast

11.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

11.7.1 Market Trends

11.7.2 Market Forecast

11.8 Telecom and IT

11.8.1 Market Trends

11.8.2 Market Forecast

11.9 Transportation and Logistics

11.9.1 Market Trends

11.9.2 Market Forecast

11.10 Others

11.10.1 Market Trends

11.10.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: SWOT Analysis



14 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: Value Chain Analysis



15 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 SAS Institute Inc.

17.3.2 IBM Corp

17.3.3 SAP SE

17.3.4 EMC Corporation

17.3.5 Microsoft Corporation

17.3.6 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

17.3.7 Oracle Corporation

17.3.8 Thomson Reuters Corporation

17.3.9 Newport Consulting Group, LLC

17.3.10 BWise BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gn7qjv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets