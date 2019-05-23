Global Government Enforcement & White-Collar Leader Robert Appleton Joins Murphy & McGonigle

Mr. Appleton, a former U.S. Department of Justice and United Nations prosecutor, has led, supervised or managed more than 1000 corruption and compliance cases in over 150 countries in his more than 25-year career in many leading roles in U.S. government and international organizations. He has served in leading enforcement, chief compliance, and legal roles in a number of international organizations, including the United Nations where he served for three years as Chief of the first ever UN Anti-Corruption Unit.

He is the ninth former DOJ lawyer to join Murphy & McGonigle's growing White Collar Defense, Investigations & Compliance Counseling Practice.

"We are very excited to welcome Bob to our firm," said Thomas J. McGonigle, Co-Founder and Executive Committee member of Murphy & McGonigle. "He brings tremendous credentials in government investigations and white collar matters that will further strengthen our growing White-Collar team."

Mr. Appleton has most recently led Government Investigations and White-Collar practice groups at two large law firms. Prior to that, he served as Director of Financial Investigations and Forensic Audit Deputy Inspector General at the Global Fund to Fight AIDs, Tuberculosis and Malaria from 2009-2014.

He was appointed in 2006 by the UN Secretary General to serve as Chairman and Chief of Unit for the United Nations Procurement Task Force, the UN's first ever organization-wide anti-corruption, anti-bribery, and anti-fraud task force that was charged with addressing allegations of financial impropriety in the global UN system.

While serving as Special Counsel for former Chairman of the Federal Reserve Paul Volcker's Independent Inquiry Committee Investigation into the Iraqi Oil for Food Investigation, Mr. Appleton served as lead counsel of the Procurement Forensics Team responsible for investigating all bribe payments to the Iraqi regime providing advice and assisting the Committee chairs on recovering assets and losses in foreign jurisdictions.

"I am thrilled to be joining Murphy & McGonigle and its talented White-Collar practice," said Mr. Appleton. "The firm's combination of financial services and government regulatory strengths provide an ideal platform for the type of clients I have served, and I look forward to working with this group of former DOJ lawyers."

Mr. Appleton spent 15 years with the Department of Justice in the District of Connecticut, first as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division before being promoted to Branch Chief, Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney.

The addition of Mr. Appleton further bolsters the growing reputation of Murphy & McGonigle's White Collar group. In the past 18 months, seven former DOJ prosecutors have joined the firm, including the former Senior Litigation and Health Care Fraud Coordinator in the Fraud and Public Corruption Section, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney who successfully prosecuted the largest healthcare fraud case in District of Columbia history and a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Murphy & McGonigle serves the litigation, enforcement defense, and regulatory counseling needs across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions in the US Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, CFTC, and the New York State Department of Financial Services, and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

Media Contact

Mark Curran

212.880.3989

mcurran@mmlawus.com

SOURCE Murphy & McGonigle