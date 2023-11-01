Global Gowns, Masks and Gloves Market Report 2023-2032: Product Innovations, Rising Awareness of Workplace, & Increasing Workplace Hazards Spurs Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gowns, Masks And Gloves Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gowns, masks and gloves market is expected to grow from $13.19 billion in 2022 to $15.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The gowns, masks and gloves market is expected to grow to $20.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The rising number of workplace fatalities is expected to propel the growth of the gowns, masks, and gloves market going forward. Workplace fatality refers to a death caused by an incident that occurs within the work environment. Gowns, masks, and gloves protect workers from hazards that can cause injury or death and create a barrier between germs and hands, and prevent the spread of germs.

For instance, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US-based government agency, in 2021, there were 5,190 fatal work injuries happened in the US, an increase of 8.9% from 4,764 in 2020. Therefore, the rising number of workplace fatalities is propelling the growth of the gowns, masks, and gloves market.

Product innovation has emerged as the major trend gaining popularity in the gowns, masks, and gloves market. Major companies operating in the gowns, masks, and gloves market are introducing new innovative personal protective products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Mechanix Wear Inc, a US-based manufacturer of high-performance work gloves partnered with Climb8 to launch the first work glove in the United States featuring an intelligent heating system.

The newly launched product adapts to the wearer's optimal comfort levels as well as automatically regulates and activates itself. Through the clim8 app, users can control their heating comfort, creating a unique thermal profile that automates the gloves to their ideal body temperature. Clim8, a France-based company specializing in intelligent thermal technologies for wearables.

In August 2021, Mechanix Wear Inc, a US-based manufacturer of high-performance work gloves and protective equipment acquired Chicago Protective Apparel Inc for an undisclosed amount.

Through this acquisition, the company aims to accelerate growth and extend its product portfolio beyond the core line of work gloves with an addition of modern design and material innovation to gloves for working hands. Chicago Protective Apparel Inc is a US-based manufacturer of protective equipment operating in the gowns, masks, and gloves market.

North America was the largest region in the gowns, masks, and gloves market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the gowns, masks, and gloves market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the gowns, masks and gloves market are

3M Company

Company Honeywell International Inc.

Ansell Ltd.

DuPont De Nemours Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Mallcom ( India ) Limited

) Limited Lakeland Industries Inc.

MSA Safety Inc.

Cofra SRL

Delta Plus Group

Radians Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sioen Industries NV

FallTech

Polison Corp.

JSP Limited

Interspiro

Gateway Safety Inc.

Wells Lamont Industry Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market Characteristics

3. Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market Trends And Strategies

4. Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market

5. Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Gowns, Masks And Gloves Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Gowns, Masks And Gloves Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Head Protection

Eye Protection

Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection

Protective Footwear

Fall Protection

Hand Protection

Other Products

6.2. Global Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Retail

Online

6.3. Global Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil And Gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Transportation

Mining

Other End Users

7. Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Gowns, Masks And Gloves Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xiazce

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets