Global GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.72% by 2027 - Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The advent of advanced 4G and 5G connectivity has changed the face of mobile businesses. As technology continues to advance, companies are looking for innovative and advanced mechanisms to leverage faster network speeds and network capacity. 5G connectivity is thus, expected to stimulate the growth of global GPS fleet tracking software market. 5G connectivity will transcend the ability of operations within the fleet management industry by making communications easier. 5G capabilities is further expected to deliver cost and energy savings, faster response times, advanced device connectivity and greater system capacity, thereby contributing towards streamlining of operations.

The global GPS fleet tracking software market participants are largely working towards developing connected fleet management solutions by using technologies that are scalable, easy to deploy, and compatible with existing and evolving standards. The adoption of integrated device-to-cloud IoT platforms, simplifies development, enables software updates across multiple devices and support applications integration with diverse range of solutions and service providers, thereby aiding the providers to reduce Total cost of ownership (TCO). Cloud-based services coupled with connectivity services allows the fleet operators to adopt flexible business models. Hence, increasing mobile network connectivity, network range and advancement of 4G and 5G technologies across regions is enabling efficient performance, along with excellent deployment in GPS fleet tracking software solutions.

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing need for operating efficiency among fleet owners is largely contributing towards the growth of global GPS fleet tracking software market

The rapid increase in commercial fleet operations coupled with rapid adoption of fleet management solutions among them, is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

The increasing prominence of wireless technology along with enhanced expenditure capacity has influenced the growth in North America GPS fleet tracking software market. Asia Pacific , however, anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Global GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market

By Deployment

On Premise



Cloud Based

By Component

Solution



Operations Measurement





Performance Measurement





Fleet Analytics





Others (Vehicle maintenance)



Services

GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market By Fleet Type

Commercial Fleet



Non-commercial Fleet

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

