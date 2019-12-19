Global GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.72% by 2027 - Absolute Markets Insights
The global GPS fleet tracking software market was valued at US$ 15,341.20 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 57,042.29 Million by 2027
PUNE, India, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The advent of advanced 4G and 5G connectivity has changed the face of mobile businesses. As technology continues to advance, companies are looking for innovative and advanced mechanisms to leverage faster network speeds and network capacity. 5G connectivity is thus, expected to stimulate the growth of global GPS fleet tracking software market. 5G connectivity will transcend the ability of operations within the fleet management industry by making communications easier. 5G capabilities is further expected to deliver cost and energy savings, faster response times, advanced device connectivity and greater system capacity, thereby contributing towards streamlining of operations.
The global GPS fleet tracking software market participants are largely working towards developing connected fleet management solutions by using technologies that are scalable, easy to deploy, and compatible with existing and evolving standards. The adoption of integrated device-to-cloud IoT platforms, simplifies development, enables software updates across multiple devices and support applications integration with diverse range of solutions and service providers, thereby aiding the providers to reduce Total cost of ownership (TCO). Cloud-based services coupled with connectivity services allows the fleet operators to adopt flexible business models. Hence, increasing mobile network connectivity, network range and advancement of 4G and 5G technologies across regions is enabling efficient performance, along with excellent deployment in GPS fleet tracking software solutions.
Key Findings of the Report:
- The growing need for operating efficiency among fleet owners is largely contributing towards the growth of global GPS fleet tracking software market
- The rapid increase in commercial fleet operations coupled with rapid adoption of fleet management solutions among them, is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.
- The increasing prominence of wireless technology along with enhanced expenditure capacity has influenced the growth in North America GPS fleet tracking software market. Asia Pacific, however, anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period.
Global GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market
- By Deployment
- On Premise
- Cloud Based
- By Component
- Solution
- Operations Measurement
- Performance Measurement
- Fleet Analytics
- Others (Vehicle maintenance)
- Services
- GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market By Fleet Type
- Commercial Fleet
- Non-commercial Fleet
- By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
