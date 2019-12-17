Global GRAB Technologies - Best 50 Companies to Watch

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global GRAB Technologies, www.grabglobal.com a leader in designing, engineering, manufacturing and installing crash rated vehicle barrier systems, including energy absorbing less-than-lethal technology and perimeter security solutions announces that in October of 2019, The Silicon Review recognized Global GRAB Technologies as one of the Best 50 Companies to Watch.

Earlier this year, Global GRAB Technologies was also recognized by Security Enterprise magazine as one of the Top 10 Physical Security Providers.

"We are extremely proud of the recognition our company and its talented Team of dedicated people has received this year from both Security Enterprise Magazine and recently from The Silicon Review" said Brian Cooper, President and Chief Operating Officer. "It speaks to an exciting future and continuing commitment to engineering great products and supporting mission critical and security-minded clients around the globe."

About Global GRAB Technologies (fka FutureNet Security Solutions)

Global GRAB's Vehicle Barrier and Perimeter Security innovations have been proven at hundreds of customers sites representing defense, military, key government agency facilities, airports, port authorities, petrochemical, data centers, financial institutions, professional league sport venues and at other mission critical sites throughout the United States and internationally.

Award-Winning Innovation: The GRAB 300 (Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier) which is the world's first energy absorbing, M50 certified, non-hydraulic net vehicle barrier was awarded the GSN Homeland Security Award for "Best Crash Barrier" in 2009.

Unique Differentiation & Value: Global GRAB's portfolio of products and technologies are differentiated by the depth and breadth of its engineering, manufacturing and professional services capabilities. The company is a true "turnkey solution" provider with years of proven and successful experience in site analysis, engineering, manufacturing, construction, installation, project management, training, maintenance, support and most importantly customer success.

Meeting Your Most Challenging & Stringent Security Requirements: Global GRAB's continuing commitment to investments in R&D of products and technologies is designed to meet the most challenging and stringent security requirements now and in the future. Whether the need is for Active or Passive Vehicle Barriers, Post & Cable, Access Control & Monitoring or Post & Guard Booth solutions, we stand ready to provide our years of experience to ensure we understand, meet and exceed your security goals and requirements.

For customer and media inquiries, contact Paul Bazzano, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at pbazzano@grabglobal.com

SOURCE Global GRAB Technologies

Related Links

https://grabglobal.com/

